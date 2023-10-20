GTA VI, the next installment of the Rockstar saga, could come to Nintendo Switch 2, the new console that the Japanese company would be preparing.

If there are two issues that are currently revolutionizing the video game sector, they are Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA VI. At the moment, nothing is officially known about either of them, since both Nintendo and Rockstar remain silent about what they are preparing, so we must focus on rumors and alleged leaks that arise every day. Logically, at some point both projects were destined to intersect and they have done so in the best possible way: with the possibility that GTA VI ends up in the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog.

This is what the well-known leaker points out Necro Felipe, editor-in-chief of Universo Nintendo, who on previous occasions has offered truthful information about the Japanese company’s environment. When asked on Twitter (X) about the possibility that the new installment of the Rockstar saga could be available on Nintendo Switch 2, Felipe responds with a brief “Yes”, stating that GTA VI will arrive on the new console prepared by the big N. Of course, this is nothing more than a rumorsince so far none of the great Rockstar titles have reached the hybrid console.

In this sense, the rumor that has been circulating on the Internet for a couple of years stands out, where it was stated that A version of Red Dead Redemption II was in development at one point for a Nintendo Switch Pro model.. Thus, the possibility of GTA VI landing on Nintendo Switch 2 could gain more strength.

GTA VI and Nintendo Switch 2 aim for release at the end of 2024

A rumor that could make sense, since it is said that both the Rockstar title and the new Nintendo console would be available at the end of 2024, so it could even be one of the games that support the arrival of the successor to Nintendo Switch at launch. This could mean a great impact, generating a symbiosis between two of the most demanded products right now in the video game sector.

In the coming days it could be announced the first official trailer for GTA VIwhile to know everything about Nintendo Switch 2 we would have to wait until the month of March 2024.

