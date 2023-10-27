Although the news about Grand Theft Auto VI was conspicuous by its absence, Rockstar Games made an appearance and shared the trailer that marks the beginning of the festivities of Halloween in GTA Online. So, one of this season’s fan-favorite attractions is back: the ghost car.

Since Halloween is just around the corner, a lot of themed content has arrived in the multiplayer video game as part of the celebrations of the scariest time of the year. So, the infamous ghost car is back and ready to haunt players during games.

How to find the Grand Theft Auto Online ghost car?

As our friends at Qcore tell us, the Phantom Car arrives in Rockstar Games’ multiplayer title during Halloween week. His first appearance took place at the 2021 event, and he has appeared every year since. Luckily, finding it is very simple; in fact, you could say that it is the car that finds the player.

To summon this ghostly car, the first thing you have to do is start GTA Online and enter a game that have at least one other player connected. Next, you must remain at least 16 minutes in the online session and wait for the game clock to be between 5 PM and 9 PM.

When you meet all the conditions, you will start hearing scary music and the Declasse Tornado Custom ghost car will enter the scene.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s possessed car will attack you until the end

If you are inside a car, the Phantom Car will only follow you. The moment you get out of the car, its hood will catch fire, its lights will change color and it will begin to aggressively chase you until it ends your life. Luckily, you can survive and escape if you go inside a building. You can also try to destroy it with heavy weapons such as rocket launchers.

Without a doubt, the ghost car is a very interesting addition that makes the Halloween season special in GTA Online. As you can imagine, this event is based on Christine, a novel that tells the story of a possessed car.

As part of this year’s Halloween celebration, Rockstar Games added vehicles and more themed rewards that players can earn. If it catches your attention, you can read all the news that came to GTA Online on this page.

Many Halloween vehicles arrived in GTA Online

But tell us, are you a fan of the ghost car? Let us read you in the comments.

Fuente