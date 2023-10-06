Fear grips Southern San Andreas with a series of pbloodthirsty characters who land in GTA Online. Fight against some of the bloodiest opponents, including maniacsclowns and FIB agents during the next four weeks of madness. As Halloween approaches, they arrive new chilling events, paranormal activity, spooky collectibles and more all month long. Find more information on the official website here.

Los Santos allows itself to be shrouded in the occult while the forces of evil unleash chaos. Challenge the most evil characters and get double rewards in Halloween-themed Competition and Survival modesincluding Condemned and Alien Survivals, plus triple rewards in Judgment Day. Collect additional GTA$ by selling contraband goods in special cargo sales missions. Customers gone crazy for black market goods, answer this question for get double GTA$ and RP. Log in to GTA Online throughout the week to get the scarlet vintage Devil mask to start the Halloween season off on the right foot.

The car showroom Luxury Autos di Rockford Hills offers a series of supercars chosen from the fantastic Pegassi luxury car collection: the Pegassi Vacca (supercar) and the Pegassi Zorrusso (supercar, 40% discount). Spin the lucky wheel until October 11 for your chance to win the Bravado Greenwood (muscle car), an old-school car that exudes vintage charm and is compatible with Imani’s equipment. Go to the LS Auto Rally test area to hit the road with this week’s three fearsome sports cars: the Maibatsu Penumbra (sport), the Albany Alpha (sport), and the Dewbauchee Massacro (sport, 40% off). Placed in the top 2 for three consecutive days in the LS Autorally race series to win the prize of the week: the Pfister Neon (sports).

Continue to follow us for more information.