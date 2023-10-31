The online aspect of GTA aims to stop offering support for Windows 7 and 8 operating systems, so it will be unplayable in these types of versions.

Join the conversation

GTA VI has become the talk of the video game world in recent times, despite the fact that the promised first trailer of the proposal did not appear last year. October 26th. However, rumors and leaks about the title continue to be the order of the day, which is why a patent has recently been discovered that points to a new animation system. However, on this occasion it is not time to give good news, since You have to focus on GTA Online and its disabling on certain systems.

If you usually play on a console, you have nothing to worry about, but If your chosen platform is the PC, you may encounter some problems. This is because Rockstar has recently revealed that starting January 30, 2024GTA Online will no longer be operational on Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systemsso all those who are enjoying the proposal in them will have to update to a newer version or it will be unplayable forever. At the moment it is unknown how many players it will affect, but it could be millions, based on the data offered by Rockstar.

This is because In 2021 more than 100 million gamers were still using Windows 7, although there is no data corresponding to 2023. It is logical that this number has been reduced, but it could be a problem that many players who currently enjoy GTA Online encounter. Therefore, if you are one of those affected, you had better Update your operating system as soon as possible to Windows 10 or 11.

The PC version of GTA VI would arrive later than the console version

Although it is not something strange, since it is the usual practice in Rockstar developments, everything indicates that GTA VI will launch the console version before the PC version. Apparently, the company’s intention was to break with the dynamic and establish a simultaneous launch between all platforms, but the development would have been complicated in that aspect, so the decision would have been made to delay it until it reaches the optimal state for its arrival on the market.

As you well know by now, GTA VI is scheduled to be released for the next fiscal year, which includes between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025although everything could change if the complications in its development go beyond the current state.

Join the conversation