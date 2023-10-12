GTA Online releases a new weekly update coinciding with the arrival of Halloween in a few days. This update brings new content and bonuses that will attract a few players.

With Halloween almost ready to go into action, many games are already holding a few themed events and GTA Online He was not going to miss the horror festival. Rockstar has already revealed the new free themed update for the title.

During this week, GTA Online dresses up for players with themed activities and temporary bonuses. The great addition is the ghost sightings. If you manage to find them all you will be able to unlock the Ghostly deck for the nuevo Albany Brigham.

This new car is another of the great additions. The Albany Brigham is now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and is currently on display at the Vinewood Car Club for those interested.

All the new GTA Online news for Halloween

Since the release of this update there have been possessed creatures in Blaine County, a Cerberus truck on the streets, and more bonuses that one can take advantage of, such as the Double GTA$ and RP in new Halloween deathmatchesbunker sell missions, Judgment Day and more.

We also have the triple GTA$ and RP in Assassin, Halloween Freemode events, such as trade battles, free Halloween masks, or new accessories like Halloween pumpkins and gourds.

Regarding the vehicle section we have in Simeon’s Luxury Automobiles the Dewbauchee Exemplar, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Ocelot F620, Grotti Carbonizzare, and Vapid FMJ and on display at the Luxury Autos dealership the Annis S80RR and the Lampadati Tigon.

Furthermore, as Wheel of Fortune Grand Prize We can obtain the Karin Futo GTX and the Declasse Vamos, Grotti GT500 and the Vapid Peyote Gasser have been added as test vehicles for the LS Car Meet.

Regarding the discounts, we find a 30% discount on workshops and their improvements and modifications and various discounts on vehicles such as 20% discount on the Vapid Ratel, 30% discount on the Streamer216 aircraft, 40% discount on the Vapid FMJ, Annis S80RR, Grotti GT500, Vapid Peyote Gasser and Karin Technical Aqua.

Finally, For GTA+ members, the Albany Brigham is available with the free Love Fist deck, double rewards in Halloween death matches or a free striped suit among other rewards. What do you think of the news? Rockstar?

Do you usually play GTA Online? If so, we recommend taking a look at these guides on Hobby Consolas: Where to find all the shipwrecks, The best way to get the airpods in The Criminal Enterprises, or Get the M-16 service carbine.