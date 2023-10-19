GTA+ now offers GTA Chinatown Wars and Liberty City Stories as part of its small catalog for GTA Online PS5 and Xbox subscribers… to play on mobile.

Last year Rockstar introduced a subscription service called GTA+ only for modern PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with several advantages for GTA Online.

A month ago, Rockstar added another advantage to convince more users to join: a catalog of games included with the subscription made up of Rockstar Games classics, starting with the three GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Today Rockstar announces two new games that join the GTA+ catalog, but they are not for consoles, but for iOS and Android mobiles: Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories y Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars.

But they are not versions for consoles, but the mobile versions released years ago, conversions of original Nintendo DS (Chinatown Wars) and PSP (Liberty City Stories) titles.

GTA+ subscribers will be able to download the games for free on iOS and Android and continue playing for free after passing the 30-minute trial of said games, by logging in with the Rockstar Social Club (the same one that is linked to their consoles with an active GTA+ account ).

The other benefits of GTA+, the subscription for GTA Online

Having just turned ten years old, GTA Online It launched its own monthly subscription in 2022, which costs 5.99 euros per monthand it is exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (it is not on PC, nor on PS4 or Xbox One).

In addition to the game catalog (the remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City y GTA San Andreas and the two new mobile games) players will receive rewards each month such as:

500,000 GTA$ to be deposited monthly. Access to special Shark cards for members with 15% more GTA$ as a gift. Vehicle benefits including early access, free cars and aircraft, upgrades, discounts and more. Real estate advantages, such as discounts, add-ons or free properties. Access to additional rewards such as clothing, items, vehicle covers and more. Additional GTA$ and RP bonuses, discounts and much more.

This catalog of “free” games with GTA+ it is rotary. The games won’t be here forever, but Rockstar has to give at least 30 days’ notice before removing one of its games from its catalog.

All the games that come to GTA+ are from Rockstar itself, games from its catalog, which in recent years has not exactly grown much. Will you offer heavy games like this with this service? GTA IV o Red Dead Redemption?