One of the most interesting initiatives of GTA Online is the possibility of subscribing to the GTA+ service. Rockstar proposes paying 5.99 euros per month to access exclusive content in its multiplayer mode, as well as huge rewards. Some of them consist of free games for their members.

A few weeks ago, the possibility of downloading Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition completely free for GTA+ subscribers was put on the table and now the North American company is further increasing its catalog. And so much GTA: Liberty City Stories like GTA: Chinatown Wars can now be purchased for free for mobile devices, allowing you to play the PSP and Nintendo DS classics.

GTA: Liberty City Stories for Android and iOS.

GTA: Chinatown Wars for Android and iOS.

It is not necessary to pay a higher cost and these are works that will be maintained in GTA+ as part of a selection that will rotate progressively. All you have to do is go to the digital store you want, choose the game, download it and click on the “Unlock with GTA+” option. From that point you will have to log in with your Rockstar Social Club account and you will have full access.

Evidently, You will be able to play as long as your GTA+ subscription does not expire. It should be remembered that this format is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users, so other platforms cannot benefit.

