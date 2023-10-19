There is excellent news for Grand Theft Auto fans, as Rockstar offers some classic titles from the franchise through a subscription service. We are referring to GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars, which can now be enjoyed at no additional cost with a GTA+ subscription.

More Rockstar classics arrived in GTA+

Find out: Rockstar included its games in this subscription service; How to enjoy GTA and more titles?

Related video: The story behind Grand Theft Auto V

How to play GTA: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars with GTA+?

In case you don’t remember, Rockstar improved its GTA+ service and now offers some of its games through subscription. Originally, the company released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation and Xbox.

Now, GTA+ users can also enjoy GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars. Rockstar gives access to the mobile versions of both installments, which are available for compatible iOS and Android devices.

Any player can download the titles and enjoy a free 30-minute trial. Meanwhile, GTA+ subscribers have access to the full games. All they have to do is download the games and log in with their Social Club account that they usually use on their consoles and that is associated with an active membership.

The studio reaffirmed that it will add more of its games to the service in the future. He also remembered that this is a rotating catalog of titles, so some disappear in the future.

GTA: Liberty City Stories originally debuted in 2005 for the PSP. It was well received, making a port for home consoles and mobile devices possible. For its part, Chinatown Wars arrived in 2009 for PSP, Nintendo DS and mobile phones. It was also well received despite the fact that it opted for the original perspective of the saga with a top view camera.

In case you missed it: Netflix wants GTA on its service to compete with Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

On this page you will find all the news related to Grand Theft Auto.

Related video: The first $150 USD video game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente