GTA 6 has already patented this new locomotion system to create “very dynamic and realistic animations”, the system ensures that the characters will move according to the weather, their energy or the injuries they have.

GTA 6 is the sequel from GTA V that Rockstar plan for PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but before announcing it it is known that Take-Two has left the patent of a new system of animation.

The Grand Theft Auto publisher would have this novel locomotion technology to ensure that the nuevo Grand Theft Auto 6 have “very dynamic and realistic animations” when it is released.

The person who discovered the patent was Tobbelobben30 on Reddit and said that the name Tobias Kleanthous was “mentioned in the leaks.” Upon investigation, he saw that Kleanthous worked at Rockstar between 2014 and late 2021 specializing in AI/gameplay and animation.

Kleanthous also led the invention as the author of a patent called System and Method for Locomotion of Virtual Characters, described on his LinkedIn as “relating to animated control based on part of the core technology” that he “designed and implemented at Rockstar Games.”

Taking a look at said patent, they seem to use a clever system; although I read this before they removed it from the network. “They’ve created a library of little building blocks for character movements.

These blocks can be combined in various ways to create a wide range of animations. For example, think of a game character walking through the rain, tired or with an injury,” he said.

We don’t know the logo or official trailer for GTA 6, nor the protagonist

Tobbelobben30 himself comments that instead of designing animations separately for each situation, they would use these blocks to join the character’s movements in a natural way.

He believes this means that “GTA 6 can have more diverse and realistic animations,” so you could see characters moving depending on the weather, their energy, or what injuries they have.

Thus, the game will be “more immersive” than its predecessor. “It’s like having characters that can adapt to different situations, which makes the game world seem more real and exciting,” they say.

And we have this shortly after knowing that GTA 6 has already been rated by age in Australia, which implies that it could to be announced soon on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; many doubt see it on PS4 and/or Xbox One.

Although a former employee of the company assures that the sequel to GTA V would have been in development for almost ten years, this information is not verified in any way.

Could you then GTA 6 raises the level of realism with a new animation system with which characters move according to the weather or their injuries?