21 cars will take part in the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macau, which will take place in the context of the famous Circuito da Guia Grand Prix.

After the pandemic due to Covid, the starting grid is once again full of important names and the entry list published by the organizers is confirmation of this.

On the weekend of 16-19 November we will therefore have GT3s from five different brands in action, namely Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Ferrari.

In chronological order, the first to issue an announcement was the House of the Four Rings with Edoardo Mortata on the R8 LMS GT3 EvoII of Team Absolute.

The Italian-Swiss will be joined by teammate Christopher Haase, who will board the #41 car, also supported by Audi Sport Asia, to which are added those of Congfu Cheng (Faw Audi Racing Team) and Adderly Fong ( Uno Racing).

“Together with our customers, we have put together what we consider a true ‘Dream Team’ to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport at the 70th Macau Grand Prix,” said Alexander Blackie, Head of Audi Sport customer racing Asia.

“With Edo and Chris we have two of the best European drivers, while Congfu and Adderly are two of the strongest local competitors in this year’s GT World Cup.”

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has revealed the names for the six AMG GT3s in recent days. Jules Gounon will make his debut in Macau together with the Climax Racing team, which has yet to find the name for the second car.

Raffaele Marciello will try a new assault on success with Team Landgraf, Maro Engel and Daniel Juncadella will bear the colors of Craft-Bamboo Racing, and Marchy Lee will lead that of Toro Racing.

Sheldon Van Der Linde (Team WRT) and Augusto Farfus (Rowe Racing) will be the only ones to drive the BMW M4 GT3s on the ups and downs of the Guia track.

Ferrari will instead be represented by Harmony Racing, which will deal with two different models. The ‘old’ 488 will be the responsibility of Weian Chen, the new 296 will see officer Daniel Serra at work.

Finally, the Porsches could not be missing, all 911 GT3-Rs in the 992 version and driven by a good number of official Weissach drivers.

Matteo Cairoli will tackle the challenge with that of Absolute Racing, Alessio Picariello is with the Luanzhou International Circuit team, Earl Bamber will take the D2 Racing car, while the new DTM Champion Thomas Preining and Kévin Estre will get on board those of HubAuto Racing.

Toro Racing will also have a 911/992 for Laurens Vanthoor, the only private individual registered with Porsche is Hongli Ye of R&B Racing.

FIA GT WORLD CUP – Macau: List of Entries