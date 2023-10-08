In Group A Pergolettese ok with Fiorenzuola. Sardinians unleashed with 7 victories out of 7, the Abruzzos win against Spal and remain in their wake. To the south no shots

Rich Sunday program of 16 matches, from all three groups. Here’s what happened.

round a

—

In the penultimate match of the day – awaiting Monday night between Pro Vercelli and Vicenza -, Pergolettese scores a blow on the Fiorenzuola pitch (which suffers its third defeat in a week between the championship and the cup): at Pavesi it ends 2-0, goalscorers Piccinini and Guiu Villanova.

round b

—

Seventh wonder for Torres, who knows no obstacles: the 2-0 against Lucchese, signed by Fischnaller (first goal in Sassari) and Ruocco, keeps Alfonso Greco’s team with full points, also very solid in defense given that they have not conceded a goal since 5 matches between cup and championship. The calendar will now test the Sardinians’ real ambitions at the top: in three of the next four matches they will face Perugia, Pescara and Spal. The most challenging obstacle at the moment seems to be Zeman’s team. In fact, Pescara also passes to Ferrara in front of 9 thousand spectators, making Colucci’s championship debut on the Spal bench bitter and thus climbing to second place (waiting for Arezzo-Cesena, but also with a match to recover): he unlocks it on penalty for former shoulder guard Tunjov, equal to Celia, decisive flash at the end of Cangiano with the complicity of Del Favero (amid protests, for a possible foul spoiling the action). On Wednesday, on the road to Pescara, there will be Pineto who arrives with great momentum in the unprecedented derby: Amaolo’s freshman defeats Pontedera with a clear 4-1, Marafini, Volpicelli and Chakir (double) scoring, not enough for the Tuscans the shout of the blue U20 Ighacchiti. No goals and many errors between Sestri Levante and Juventus Next Gen (0-0), while the Ancona-Vis Pesaro derby offers an entertaining 3-3: final result set in injury time by Sylla for Vis, the other Pesaro goals by Manuel Di Paola and Mattioli, Spagnoli, Basso and Agyemang scored for Ancona. Entella, the big team that most disappointed at the start of the season, comes to an end: against Olbia (3-1) they get their first victory with Fabio Gallo on the bench: Zamparo scores and – after Ragatzu’s equalizer – Petermann and Bonini . Rimini, on the other hand, slips to last place, overtaken at Neri (3-2) by a concrete Recanatese team: the Marche team immediately ahead with a one-two from Carpani and Melchiorri, Lamesta and Morra restore the draw but it is Longobardi in full recovery who brings the score back Pagliari’s team is ahead (this time definitively).

group c

—

No one is running in the top rankings. To the joy of Juve Stabia, expected on Tuesday from the Brindisi match postponed for 48 hours to allow the completion of the works on the Fanuzzi stadium. Meanwhile, Benevento only manages to reach the top (and not overtake): Cerignola stops Andreoletti’s team at 0-0, collecting their fourth consecutive draw. Again an equally definitive from Starita (good at exploiting a misunderstanding between Salines and the Foggia goalkeeper Nobile). Crotone wins again at home, beating Picerno 2-1 and putting the defeat of Benevento behind them: at Scida the Lucanians take the lead with top scorer Murano (6 goals, this one assisted by Esposito), but Zauli’s team the limelight with two goals from corners, first the equalizer by Gigliotti and then the overtaking with the header by Gomez to pass Merelli (for Picerno it is the third goal in a row conceded from an inactive ball). Catania continues to struggle, despite the push of Massimino (14 thousand season ticket holders) from Serie A: against Latina it ends 1-1, Tabbiani’s team finds itself behind with Mastroianni’s header and equalizes with a splendid left-footed volley from Chiricò (assist by Marsura); There are also three woodwork left in the match records, those hit by Curado and Bouah for the red and blues and by Fella (with a great save from Bethers) for the guests. Turris collapses again, with their third consecutive defeat after an excellent start to the season: Francavilla passes to Liguori (3-1, brace from Artistico and Polidori, goal from Campania by Giannone) which emphasizes the defensive vulnerability of Caneo’s team, which suffers in average more than two goals per game. However, there is also a Campania that smiles, starting from Giugliano which immediately benefits from the arrival on the bench of Valerio Bertotto: Taranto beaten 2-1 in a comeback, in fact De Sena and Bernardotto respond to Cianci’s goal (the guests, in in any case, they hit two crossbars with Cianci himself and with Romano). Casertana achieved their first success of the season, beating Monterosi in Teramo thanks to Curcio’s header on an assist from Damian: the former Foggia player has signed all 4 goals scored to date by Cangelosi’s team . The joy of a victory that had never yet arrived also concerns Sorrento: in Potenza (for the moment the coastal team’s home ground) the penalty converted by Alberto De Francesco was enough to overcome Messina (1-0, first clean sheet for the Marcone gate).

