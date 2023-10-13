loading…

The Israeli army is ready to invade Gaza by land. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military told the UN that Palestinians north of Wadi Gaza must move within the next 24 hours.

An ominous warning from the Israeli military, which according to the Reuters news agency, has told the UN that all Palestinians north of Wadi Gaza, which is roughly in the center of the Gaza Strip, must move south of the enclave by 2017 within 24 hours next.

A UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the request covered 1.1 million people, about half of Gaza’s population. He said the UN strongly requested that the order be rescinded.

“The United Nations considers such a movement impossible without dire humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told CNN.

Dujarric said the order could turn an already tragic situation into a disastrous one.

He added that the order applies to all UN staff and those sheltering in UN facilities, including schools, health centers and clinics.

The northern part of the Gaza Strip includes the largest population center, Gaza City, as well as the Jabaliya refugee camp and the Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun areas.

The warning raised concerns that an Israeli ground operation was imminent after days of Israeli bombardment killed more than 1,500 Palestinians.

(ahm)