Of the 10.7 billion cubic meters of gas extracted in the Netherlands in 2022, approximately 190 million cubic meters will come from Overijssel. Gas extraction in Overijssel therefore only contributes marginally to the total gas demand in the Netherlands. For the time being, it does not look like more will come from the soil of our province. As far as we know, the gas extractors have not submitted any new extraction plans to the Ministry of Economic Affairs to extract larger quantities than is currently the case.