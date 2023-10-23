Suara.com – Griya Mulya Indah Cikarang Housing, held a mass contract for 250 houses through the Subsidized Home Ownership Credit (KPR) Program on Sunday (22/10). The developer is collaborating with BTN to hold a Mass Akad which is dominated by millennials.

Director of Marketing and Sales at Arjuna Group Development, Amelia Amin, said that this mass contract event was an effort to help realize the dream of millennials in the Cikarang area to be able to own a house.

Meanwhile, the Subsidized KPR program aims to reduce the housing gap and provide more people with access to owning a home.

“Along with the subsidized Home KPR Program, we are trying to provide comfortable, safe and environmentally friendly housing at affordable prices. This is also our concrete step in supporting the Government’s One Million Houses Program,” he said as quoted on Monday (23/10/ 2023).

Meanwhile, Head of Bank BTN KC Cikarang Branch, Bagus Hendri added, Bank BTN continues to support the government’s efforts to provide affordable housing for the community.

“We believe that this is a positive step towards a better future for all,” he said.

This Subsidized KPR program is clear evidence of strong cooperation between the private sector and the government in an effort to provide affordable housing for the community.

Griya Mulya Indah Cikarang Housing and Bank BTN hope to continue providing quality housing, while strengthening their commitment to providing more people with the opportunity to own their own home.

In this event, more than 250 housing units were successfully acquired through the Subsidized KPR program, with the newest type, namely OSLO 30/60.

Griya Mulya Indah Cikarang Housing and Bank BTN are committed to continuing to collaborate in providing modern housing with unique designs and the most complete facilities for Millennials, with affordable prices and installments through the subsidized KPR program, this subsidized KPR program is a government initiative to help people with low incomes or lower middle class to own their own home.