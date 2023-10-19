Love? Love is for the living Sal. I’m only looking for her because she’s my ticket out of here.

What a strange place the internet is: it is a reality capable of ruining every type of memory that we have cherished in our memory for many years. For example Grim Fandangoone of the very first graphic adventures that I played in my youth and that I kept both in my heart and in the palm of my hand, with the arrival of the internet and the sharing of other people’s opinions, I discovered it to be one of the games signed by legendary Tim Schafer that fans of the sector hate most today. But why?

GRIM FANDANGO, FROM MYTH TO ZERO

The production history of Grim Fandango we more or less know, at least the response from the public and the sales that occurred after the launch of the game, with some absolutely lower sales to any forecast at the minimum, while living thanks to word of mouth and becoming over time – for some – a work to be re-evaluated, like a real cult game.

With the protagonist appearing in a singular moment of Monkey Island 3the good Manny Calavera he is a travel agent who helps ferry the dead to the sweet afterlife. But the narrative structure of Grim Fandango is not built on stylistic elements repeated from other works, on the contrary, Grim Fandango tried in every way to explore nuances of Aztec mythology as regards the afterlife, where all souls had to perform a journey through the Land of the Dead to reach eternal peace, but addressing the issue of death and the afterlife in a video game is certainly not simple, much less trying to do it in a light and fun way, so while the world of the dead is represented with a precise, organized society and not without crime, Manni Calavera’s incursions into the world of the living under the guise of the grim reaper is a bizarre and abstract incursion, with the world of the living that seems to have come out of Picasso’s mind.

A LOVE EVERYTHING ELSE

But net of the game, laid out on two convenient CD-Roms which cut the adventure completely (with the second being extremely richer and longer-lived) and of its incredible beauty both in the artistic direction and in the dubbing (I always have in my heart the moment in which Manny Calavera, in a moment of frustration at work, takes it out on with the secretary’s hole punch), the heart of Grim Fandango has always been in style and ambiance.

Grim Fandango is that welcoming feeling of coming home and hearing a good jazz record come your way

Imagine one hotel lobby, a Humprey Bogart-style entrance, one of those where you go straight to the bar counter without looking anyone in the face, a jazz improvisation in the background, a nice dress, some pleasant company around us, those with a nice smile and a good taste of whiskey. Grim Fandango has always suggested this and more in my head, an aesthetic and environmental style absolutely unique for a title that has always drawn on pre-existing sources while creating its own identity.

Schafer, as a great lover of cinema who has always declared himself, does not hide his passion for Casablanca and extracts the narrative style as well as the great sense of romanticism that pervades the work. Manny Calavera’s search for his Mercedes is a journey to the Land of the Dead carried forward by the charisma and tough exterior of a iconic, delicate, profound character and also strangely romantic, supported by the very nice guy Glottiscapable of becoming a character as refined as he is delicate.

Crossing stylistic features, cheap gangsters with guns stolen from the gardener downstairs, Revolucion improvised with skeletons of carrier pigeons and fire marmots, Grim Fandango has brought home and into the hearts of gamers a style and unconditional love. May he then find detractors for one graphic adventure style partly revolutionary and which for many was seen almost as a betrayal (see also the response to Gabriel Knight 3) is effective and even acceptable in some respects, but 25 years have passed and the soundtrack of the title still rings in my head.

Previous article

Why we don’t like video games anymore – Opinion