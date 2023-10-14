New York Comic Con is full of big announcements, and one of them is the arrival of Gargoyles Quest

This January, Dynamite releases the next chapter in franchise creator Greg Weisman’s epic Gargoyles saga, Gargoyles Quest in early celebration of the 30th anniversary, with much more to come.

Readers in the US saw Demona’s long-awaited fan return in Gargoyles #7, especially because of her complicated backstory, which Gargoyles: Dark Ages also delved into. Now back on the scene, she has a mission in mind. If she is able to take possession of the legendary “New Keys to Power”, a set of ancient magical artifacts, they will grant her unimaginable and horrible powers.

However, this evil quest will be hindered by her former love, Goliath, the powerful leader of the Manhattan Clan. Of course, Goliath will have the support and backing of the clan; beloved warriors of the night like Hudson, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, and Demona’s daughter Angela. Their pursuit will be difficult, as Demona somehow manages to always be one step ahead of them.

Writer Greg Weisman said of this new event that: “We all know Demona has something against the human race, so the big question isn’t, ‘Why does she want the Three New Keys to Power?’ but ‘How is he going to use them to destroy those he perceives as enemies, that is, humanity?’”

About the team

Weisman continues to spearhead the franchise he previously brought to the world, through the original television series and now in nearly 40 comic book issues. Fans can also check out Weisman’s work on Young Justice and The Spectacular Spider-Man among other animation and comics projects. For this special event he is accompanied by artist Pasquale Qualano, known for titles such as Dejah Thoris, Sonjaversal, DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War and other recent hits starring Vampirella and Red Sonja.

Letterer Jeff Eckleberry continues to provide a consistent, quality look on many of Dynamite’s Disney titles. To offer the perfect package for readers and collectors, editor Nate Cosby has brought in top talent for the series’ covers. Clayton Crain’s unique style fits perfectly with the Manhattan clan, as he captures their nighttime surroundings and the powerful figures within them.

Jae Lee and fellow colorist June Chung are back, following their participation in the previous flagship series. Finally, Dark Ages interior artist Drew Moss continues his contributions with covers in the successful “color bleed” style. Each variant in the series also features cardstock covers. Dynamite promises that fans won’t want to miss this story and can dive right into it, as Weisman delivers one of the most exciting arcs in Gargoyles history…and it leads to even bigger events!

You can see the covers of its first issue below:

What did you think of the advertisement? Are you a fan of the Manhattan Clan?

Fuente: Dynamite