Hal Jordan reveals more details about his new ring that change everything we know about the Green Lantern.

Green Lantern is a well-known member of the Justice League

The DC Universe has given the hero of the Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, a new ring. This ring appears to have new, never-before-seen abilities that no other DC hero has possessed. The comic series starring Green Lantern has developed until reaching the important meeting between Hal and the former DC villain, Sinister. After drawing Hal’s attention by killing several people, Sinestro gets the meeting he wanted so muchbut what he discovers when he goes is not at all what he expected.

Hal Jordan lost his old power ring after leaving the Green Lantern Corpsin protest of the decree that put the Tierra and separated it from other galactic civilizations. However, a meeting with Steel Fury led Hal to unexpectedly absorb Oan energy from the Manhunter armor. This allowed a ring composed of pure willpower to form, restoring his powers as a Green Lantern along with some notable improvements. Now, even with the express permission of Hal y Sinestro’s experience as a ring beareryou cannot take the new ring as your own.

This way, DC has announced that the new ring that is in the possession of Hal Jordan the bearer cannot be stolen in any way. This is something new since there has never been a ring that could only be used by a single wearer. One of the most significant powers of this are the realistic constructions that it is capable of producingunlike the transparent green ones that are so common in Green Lantern Corps.

Although Hal Jordan wants to get rid of him, the ring will eventually return to Hal’s fingers whenever he wants. Considering the unique circumstances it took for Hal to manifest this new ring of power, it makes sense that its power could only be wielded by him. The Green Lanterns They simply have powers because of the ring that the Guardians at the time. When they take off their rings, Green Lantern They become mere mortals without powers. This is not what happens with the link Hal Jordan and her new ring, not at all. Somehow, The ring has become an extension of Hal’s body..

It is well known to everyone that Hal Jordan was not the first Green Lantern, and he may not even be the favorite of many fans, but what cannot be taken away from him is that he is the most famous character to use the ring, one of the most powerful objects in the DC Universe. In fact, no matter how many times he strays from his path as a hero, whether by losing his ring like he did in the past or becoming a villain in his time as Parallaxalways finds his way back to assume the role of Green Lantern.

The comic Green Lantern #4 It is now available.

