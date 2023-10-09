Home, between “Superbonus” and “Green Directive” Italy risks losing its safe haven asset

Per Italy the events of the problem loans of Superbonus and of the so-called “Green directive“of Europe, united they risk turning into one catastrophe. It’s so simple, it seems diabolical. While millions of families – we read in Il Giornale – are strangled by ECB ratespressured by the EU which wants to tax properties with the excuse of the Cuneo to be reduced, in the name of the Fit for 55 Directive, on our borders there is a new incoming migration. They are house robbers, but they travel in yachts and rolls Royces. Are the 42 sovereign funds ready to buy Italy in 2024 by spending 4,500 billion, three times the Italian GDP. They will act in the long night of the economic crisis and to break down the door, they even have a crowbar.

We gave it to him, it’s the Superbonus Conte’s 5-star rating, a disaster which – continues Il Giornale – is not the only one nails state accounts for a decade with a phantom debt of over one hundred billion, but it put the banks in crisis by stranding the credits. So many of those billions ended up abroad months ago, injected into gigantic capital accumulation operations (equal to dozens of our financial institutions), who are about to return to Italy and, mockery of mockery, buy our house with our money. Italy’s last safe haven and the last piece of widespread wealth that we had left. A unique heritage in the world of 78 million real estate units, more than half homes, of which millions date back to at least 1970 and the same number to the following twenty years.

Means that almost 10 million buildings they need restyling even just to enter class D, the energy class which, in a few years, will no longer be worth anything. Each of these houses it will cost us between 35 and 65 thousand euros of work. In everything he does one thousand billion to be paid by the owners, the vast majority of which are natural persons. The thieves in Rolls Royce – concludes Il Giornale – will knock, polite and with the check in hand. The price, given the circumstances, will be written above. A take it or leave it which will demolish the myth of brick Italy. And he will awaken us in the new green era but broke.

