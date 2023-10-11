Installing a home surveillance camera can have many applications and uses. If you have been interested in one, you surely already know how practical they are and everything you can do with them, from supporting children when you are not at home to having more security at home. With the TP-Link Tapo C210 that is on Prime at a discount, you will have even better features because it is updated to the latest and is even compatible with Alexa.

All kinds of functions

Think of something you would like to do with the surveillance camera and it is more than likely that this model will provide it for you. It has cutting-edge components, such as a 2K QHD and 3 MP ultra-high definition sensor capacity, as well as 360 degree vision. This is very useful, since, even if you are remote, it will give you the feeling of having control over everything that is happening inside your home. To do this, you will use, above all, two-way audio, which allows your voice to be heard in the house so that you are not just limited to hearing.

Its functions include that of a motion detector, with a notification system through which it will notify you when any type of trace is captured inside the home. In addition, you can configure the camera to record in different ways and have complete control of it from your mobile. The only thing you always have to make sure is that the camera is still connected to the home WiFi network. When it comes to getting the most out of all its functions, it will be essential that you benefit from its compatibility with Alexa, since this will allow you to simplify many processes.

In combination of all these functions, we must not forget that it is a WiFi IP surveillance camera that has night vision mode. This will give you more peace of mind knowing that you have control of the home, especially knowing its 9 meter range. That will cover a very generous distance and, if you position the camera well, you will be very assured of enjoying the best performance.

It is used easily

These types of devices give the impression of being very complicated. There are those who think that they will not be able to successfully go through the configuration and, therefore, are discouraged from purchasing a WiFi-connected surveillance camera. But we must tell you that, at least this proposal, has a configuration method as simple as installing an app on your mobile and following the steps. The main use is very simple and, if you want to take advantage of it with additional functions, you can go deeper without problems.

The discount that is available on Amazon it is 29% and gives us the opportunity to get the camera at a price of only 28.40 euros. This is another of the sales that correspond to the Prime Offer Party, so, if you are not a Prime user, you will have to take advantage of the trial that is currently being offered. That will allow you to buy this surveillance camera at the cost that we have mentioned.

If this camera model does not convince you at all, it is better that you take a look at several alternatives that are also available in these Prime offers. For example, a very powerful model is the Anran camera, which you can use outside. Their discount is 27%, so it is also a very good discount.

Another even cheaper alternative is the Imou surveillance camera, which has been designed with the intention of controlling the activity of your pets while you are not at home.

All these offers we are sharing With you we have compiled them in our Prime Offers Party section, where we recommend you enter if you want to be aware of everything that has caused us interest among Amazon discounts.