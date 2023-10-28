Larisa, Ronia and Lucía have been in charge of opening the Malú team. Their voices have blended wonderfully with a song by Christina Aguilera.

The three talents have left everyone amazed. At the end of the performance, Malú acknowledged being very proud of them and what they have achieved: “You are beasts.”

The coach has advanced that for justice and for the rest of the teammates she has to balance the battle, so only two voices will go to the La Voz Assaults.

Abraham Mateo has been in charge of giving the first name: “There are people who are born with a little light as an artist and it has now been noticed on stage and that is Larisa,” he noted.

Malú, for her part, has given the last and middle name: “Ronia will continue with us.” Lucía is left out of the contest, but that does not mean that the journey ends.

What a battalion! It has been spectacular, what a battalion we have experienced.