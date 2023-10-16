We may say it a little too often, but this is really an opportunity.

We regularly write about cars listed at Domains and many prejudices are confirmed. It’s not always the most stylish cars that end up there, to put it euphemistically. However, there are also exceptions.

Today we have such an exception. This car is far from wrong. In fact, it doesn’t get much more stylish than this. This time we found a real Jaguar XK120 from 1953 at Domeinen. A classic beauty.

The XK120 is not only a very elegant appearance, it was also the fastest production car in the world at the time. During a demonstration to the press, a top speed of 213 km/h was achieved on a closed road in Belgium. That was unheard of in 1949. The record was not broken until 1955, when the 300 SL arrived on the scene.

This record drive was with a roadster, the coupe only came in 1951. Another world achievement was achieved with the coupe: an average speed of 161.43 km/h was recorded for seven days and seven nights (including stops). There were four drivers who alternated, including Stirling Moss.

This Jaguar was a true speed monster in the 1950s, although the performance of the XK120 has of course been somewhat devalued over the years. The 162 hp that the 3.4 liter six-in-line produces is no longer so impressive today. The appearance, on the other hand, is still impressive.

The fact that this is a coupe makes the car extra special, because the vast majority of all 12,055 copies were a roadster. Only about 2,700 examples of the coupe were built. Domains really has something special here.

The car has a British license plate, but you don’t have to leave it there. It is a left-hand drive car. You will only have to arrange a Dutch license plate. And you may have to renovate the car a bit, because the paint is no longer factory new.

Renovating is definitely worth it, because a slightly neat XK120 Coupé can easily fetch a hundred thousand. Even if the extremely low mileage of 400 miles turns out to be incorrect. We would therefore say: make your move, at Domains!

