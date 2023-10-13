Grease El Musical

The musical Grease, on its 50th anniversary, is part of the Pilar Festival in Zaragoza

The Pilar Festival has dozens and dozens of activities, and this year the Aragonese capital has had two musicals. On the one hand, The Neverending Story, which was already talked about in Cinemascomics, and on the other, Grease, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. The place chosen for this was the Expo Congress Palace and yesterday the room was packed with theater and film lovers in equal measure, and so many years later Grease is still that title that many love.

And it cannot be denied that the audience liked the show. Something that was demonstrated by the smiles that could be seen on many faces, the sincere applause for each musical number and the laughter at the funniest moments of the plot. It cannot be denied that in part the game was won beforehand due to how mythical Grease is, but that is a double-edged sword given that the viewer expects certain quality and moments. Something that, luckily, happened to the satisfaction of everyone present.

Songs, dances and iconic characters

Of course the central characters were all there with a very well chosen cast that totally blended with them and with the story. Everyone being on the same line and giving each one a moment to shine, even if in some cases it was fleeting. Likewise, you can only have good words for the musical numbers, well thought out and choreographed and, luckily, with good audio leveling which allowed you to follow the lyrics of the songs perfectly.

Grease is one of the most beloved films for a generation, or rather for several, and being able to see it in its musical theater format (in which it was born, the film is later) is simply delicious. A show recommended for everyone that makes you laugh, dance and clap. You can’t ask for more.