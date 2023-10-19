At the presentation of the award, the president of the FIGC, Beppe Viola, also spoke about betting: “There are only two cases, let’s not make so many other kids cannon fodder.” And on Italy: “We will get to Euro 2024 and everyone will get on our bandwagon…”

Elisabetta Esposito

19 October – Rome

Gabriele Gravina doesn’t fit. After the attacks by Salvini’s League and FdI who asked for his resignation or commissionership, the FIGC president responds point by point: “These individuals have commented on specific topics in a non-in-depth manner, I saw a bit of approximation in some statements The response was decisive and firm from the entire sports movement, which claims, as I must do, the principle of respect for autonomy, which implies within it another principle, which is that of democracy. These two concepts they have a basic feeling: freedom that cannot be trampled on by anyone.” And again: “Perhaps there is also a theme of knowledge, we need to know things well in order not to risk doing damage to our country, not just to football. I’ve heard about responsibility for betting: but if in 2020 we hadn’t introduced sanctions for those who play today we wouldn’t have any disqualification for these guys; I heard about doping: a case, one, that we have identified; I heard about television rights: it’s not up to us, but up to the League; I have heard about infrastructure: the Italian government has announced that there is not a euro for this and the Federation is not a construction company that builds stadiums, we have not offered opportunities and it is no coincidence that we have brought Euro 2032 to Italy”.

cannon fodder

—

Gravina also wants to clarify the betting issue, intervening once again to protect the players: “Today we are talking about two cases (Fagioli and Tonali, ed.), be careful on this issue. I have the feeling that we are playing on the skin of very young boys and I have the duty, as a father and as a grandfather, to also defend the dignity of many Italian boys who at this moment are becoming cannon fodder at the level of widespread and not particularly honesty. We must protect moral integrity, but accompany these young people in their growth process. This is why our betting sanctions also include, for the first time, the opportunity for recovery. However, we will never abandon these kids.”

Italy, shoulder pads and the wagon

—

He then comments on the performance of Spalletti’s new Italy against England: “I like the team, we played an excellent match at Wembley. The difference was made by some champions, we know this very well, but we have proven that we are a team. It’s a shame about some missed opportunities in the first half but this is a problem we know about, we are in a growth phase. Of course, the lack of real valorization of young people penalizes us, we continue to work on this by collaborating with companies. However, I am convinced that this path will take us to Euro 2024 and then you will see on that occasion how many will get on our bandwagon…”.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

the purple beppe

—

The president, awarded the Beppe Viola in 2005, then underlined regarding the award and the youth tournament to which it is linked: “We want to make people understand how fundamental culture is in the world of football and sports practice. The FIGC focuses a lot on grassroots football in all its nuances and this award fits perfectly into this line.” Now in its 40th edition thanks to the initiative of Raffaele Menichino, the Beppe Viola award will be awarded this year to Andrea Stramaccioni, Edoardo Bove, Luca Bergamini, Marino Bartoletti and Simona Rolandi, who will receive it on Monday at the CONI Hall of Honour.

October 19 – 12.49pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED