This news interests us as Nintendo fans. We have news from Grasshopper Manufacture again. In their last live show, in addition to showing Shadows of the Damned Remastered, they also showed their next project and now we have news about the most successful projects.

Grasshopper Manufacture, con 25 years in the gaming industry, stands out for its unique approach and its desire to make a difference. Suda51, its most iconic developer, has stated that the studio advances a punk rock spirit in the gaming industry, and this has been successful.

According to Suda51, the most successful Grasshopper franchises are No More Heroes y The Silver Case, which have generated steady revenue over the years, despite the fact that even a game that sells a million copies provides only a small percentage of profit. These franchises continue to sell and generate income for the studio, which is good news for the future.

We will be attentive if anything else is announced in this regard. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.