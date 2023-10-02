There are around 12 million grandparents in Italy, one in 3 takes care of their grandchildren every day and up to 50% take care of them at least a couple of times a week. They have always been a key presence for the emotional and relational growth of grandchildren, as they give life to a unique and special bond and represent a fixed point, a fundamental resource. Precisely to celebrate their role and underline the importance they have in the lives of many families, it was decided to dedicate a day of celebration to them which takes place today, 2 October. For the occasion, Alice Italia Odv (Association for the fight against cerebral stroke) relaunches the ‘Fast Heroes’ project, an international educational campaign aimed at primary school children which aims to teach them, through various recreational activities, educational materials , short animated videos and a song dedicated to recognizing the main symptoms of stroke and calling for help promptly, thus transforming themselves into ‘superheroes’ who save grandparents from stroke.

The protagonist of the project, which is based on the special bond that unites grandparents and grandchildren, is Matteo, a child who transforms into a Fast hero and learns to fight the ‘evil trumpet’, saving the life of grandfather Franco. The acronym Fast – explains a note – highlights the importance of the time factor, reminding us of the main symptoms of cerebral stroke. F for face: ask the person who shows facial symptoms (the most common being a crooked mouth) to smile to check for possible facial paresis; A come arms (arms): ask to try to lift both arms, not underestimating if even just one fails to stay up; S for speech (language): ask to repeat or elaborate a simple sentence, because in the case of a stroke one has great difficulty carrying out this easy task; T for time, but also for telephone: if you experience any of these symptoms it is important to call emergency services (112) as quickly as possible.

Stroke is a time-dependent disease. The positive results that can be obtained thanks to the available therapies (thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy) are in fact closely linked to the timeliness with which the intervention is carried out. In our country – the note recalls – it is the third cause of death, after cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms, and represents the first cause of disability. Every year there are approximately 100,000 cases, of which 20% are relapses. The average age of those affected is 70 years and, according to sociodemographic data, up to 50% are grandparents. From here the idea was born: what if the grandchildren were the vehicle through which to inform and educate grandparents and relatives?

The strong point of the project, conceived in Greece by the Department of Education and Social Policies of the University of Thessaloniki (Macedonia), is the ability to teach children the main symptoms of stroke and, at the same time, the number to call in case recognized them. It all happens through the stories of the Fast heroes, each dealing with the ‘evil blood clot’ and with a specific symptom that affects his special abilities. Grandfather Franco, for example, is a champion of grimaces but, struck by the blood clot, he momentarily lost the ability to move one side of his face. What saves him is his little nephew, Matteo, who, like a true superhero, called for help correctly quickly.

“Thanks to the Fast Heroes project we hope to be able to avoid particularly serious strokes, reducing the risk of mortality and trying to limit future damage, such as disability, which is often disabling and dramatic for both the affected person and the family – declares Andrea Vianello, president of Alice Italia – Anyone who shows even just one of the symptoms must be taken as quickly as possible to hospitals equipped with centers organized for the treatment of this disease, i.e. the neurovascular units (Stroke Centers – Stroke Unit). To promote the spread of the message , we count on the powerful enthusiasm of children and their desire and ability to learn and share what they have learned in class with their family members.” All the details on how to join the Fast Heroes campaign are available on the website http://fastheroes.com.