The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI has been long. Fans never tire of looking for clues about a possible reveal where there is nothing more than coincidences, but this time may be different, as fans have just sorted out a series of clues that suggest that the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI is closer than expected. what do you think.

Let’s go in parts. It all started last Friday, when Rockstar Games shared an image through its official Twitter account (X) to invite players to enjoy an event within GTA Online on the occasion of the Harvest Moon in the real world, the second and last supermoon of 2023 (when the moon coincides with being full and at the same time closer to Earth).

The reason why fans believe that this is related to Grand Theft Auto VI is because in the image you can see 2 characters who are in Vinewood, an iconic place in Los Santos from Grand Theft Auto V, but the letters stand out from the sign ” VI”, which allude to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Speculation about the next GTA VI announcement began with this image

Will Grand Theft Auto VI be revealed next week?

That’s not all, as fans found another clue in the image and it comes from the Moon herself. As user Dirty_Worka points out on Twitter, the satellite is in its waning gibbous phase (the one that follows the full moon). This draws attention because this phase in real life will begin next October 2.

By piecing together the clues, fans believe Take-Two Interactive is hinting that the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for next Monday, October 2.

Speculation about next GTA VI reveal is compelling

Additionally, to add to the speculation, Grand Theft Auto V’s Michael and Franklin actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno appeared together on a broadcast this week and in it Luke casually commented that Grand Theft Auto VI “will be out this Monday (2nd of October)”.

The theory sounds a little crazy, but the clues are certainly there and the truth is that they seem more convincing than other times, so it should not be ruled out that Take-Two Interactive is, in fact, suggesting an upcoming revelation… or it could well be be a great troll for all those waiting for this colossal project. Either way we will keep you informed.

GTAV’s Michael and Franklin actors hinted at the GTA 6 voice actor for the main protagonist, Jason during an Instagram live while discussing an upcoming project and joking about the game coming out this Monday. pic.twitter.com/1W6tVtE64S — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 29, 2023

Will the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI finally happen?

Do you think Grand Theft Auto VI will be revealed next week? Tell us in the comments.

