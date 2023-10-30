Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video games in history and it is no wonder because with GTA V Rockstar Games achieved a success rarely seen before. It’s been 10 years since that debut and millions of fans are wondering where the new one is. GTA. So far, there is nothing official from the company, only the recognition that they have been working on the delivery for some time, but the leaked information has served to ignite the hype and this time with a detail related to its open world.

Grand Theft Auto VI will have a more immersive world thanks to a patent

Until now, Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be the highest point open world games have reached thanks to the impressive amount of detail and particularities in ways of interaction. Rockstar Games set the bar high and it seems that the same company will seek to surpass itself in GTA VI. According to the analysis carried out by Reddit user “Tobbelobben” on leaked material from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive developed a new animation system that would result in an impressive diversity of movements, reactions and interactions with NPCs of both directly as well as in relation to what is happening at that moment in the environment.

GTA VI, one of the most anticipated video games in history

What does the patent propose that will make Grand Theft Auto VI incredible?

It all started when the record “tobias.kleanthous” was found in the leaked material of GTA VI and following the clues the patent was discovered System and Method for Virtual Locomotion of a Character, which was registered on April 4, 2023 in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and its inventors include Tobias Kleanthous. This system proposes the construction of animations by joining small blocks for the movements of the characters. This allows there to be endless combinations of blocks that, when joined together, can create unique animations, giving diversity, variety and, above all, immersion to an open world.

For years, there has been criticism that open worlds have not advanced in terms of immersion, particularly with the reactions of characters and NPCs to situations taking place at a given moment. However, it seems that Rockstar Games could take an important step forward in that regard to deliver a more lively open world whose characters react better to the environment and events.

