Last week we told you about the leak linked to the arrival of the first trailer of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, with the rumor launched via Reddit forum by insider “Chris Marxx”. A few days later, the same insider shared new information, which confirms and reinforces what was said in recent days.

The good Chris has always stated via Reddit that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be shown to the world at the end of October, more precisely next October 26th. Furthermore, the insider specified how Rockstar Games has already made contact with some specialized publications and large content creators/influencers, with story mode previews arriving shortly after the game’s official reveal.

After dropping this latest bomb, However, “Chris Marxx” deactivated his Twitter/X account, thus eliminating himself from the platform. At this point we have to ask ourselves whether this gesture was made to avoid repercussions after having “said too much”, or whether his information was just superficial rumors aimed at misleading the general public which thrives on rumors when it comes to such highly anticipated titles. At the end of the month we will understand if all this is confirmed, unless Rockastar Games directly denies these rumors.

Recently the development team may also have included a teaser linked to the next chapter of the franchise in the latest update Grand Theft Auto Online (photo at the bottom of the news).