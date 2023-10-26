Few points separate Bautista from his second world title. It will be the “last times” round and will also decide the Independent title between Bassani and Petrucci. The latest on the market.

October 26, 2023

SBK – Grand finale in Jerez to decide the 2023 WorldSBK Champion



Last appointment with the Superbike World Championship this weekend on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain, named after the thirteen-time world champion Angel Nieto. With 60 points ahead and only 62 still to be awarded Alvaro Bautista is one step away from his second world title, the third world championship in his career if we also consider the 125 world championship won by the Spaniard in 2006. The history of motorcycling has taught us that we should never sell the bear’s skin without first having captured it, but the Ducati rider will just have to finish behind to the Turkish Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race1 to reconfirm himself as Champion. Bautista’s downward trajectory began on the Andalusian track in 2019, precisely where his supremacy could be confirmed this weekend. It should be noted that the last Ducati rider to win two consecutive years was Carl Fogarty (1998,1999)

Razgatlioglu was exceptional throughout the championship, and without making any mistakes he kept the fight for the title alive until this twelfth and final round. In 2023 the show was guaranteed not only by the Spaniard and the Turk, but also by the six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, who however had to surrender to the lack of competitiveness shown by his Kawasaki, to the point of making him decide for a drastic change and next year he will be on the R1 that Toprak left to move to BMW.

It will be the “last times” round for many pilots. In addition to Jonny and Toprak, Michael Ruben Rinaldi will also say goodbye to the official Ducati to move in all probability to the private one of Team Motocorsa. Speaking of Lorenzo Mauri’s team, it will be the last three races with Axel Bassani, who in 2024 will be one of the two riders of the official Kawasaki KRT Team together with the confirmed Alex Lowes. Last race with Team Bonovo Action for Loris Baz and last also for Philipp Oettl with the V4 of Team GoEleven who recently announced the agreement with Andrea Iannone, an absolute novelty of WorldSBK 2024, together with Team Marc VDS with Sam Lowes.

Taking a look at the ranking we can see that in addition to the first position even the fifth has not yet been decided. Rea (almost) certainly third, has 50 points ahead of Andrea Locatelli, while the Bergamo native is fourth with 56 points more than Bassani. The Venetian driver will have to defend himself from the attacks of his eternal rival Rinaldi and those of Danilo Petrucci, who follow him by 11 and 39 points respectively, with the Barni Spark Racing Team driver threatening him for the Independent title. Family fight at BMW between Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding, divided by just 17 points in favor of the Texan, to establish who is the best 2023 driver of the German company.

And then



These are the tires that Pirelli will bring to Jerez for the last SBK round of the season. At the front, the complete range will be available, consisting of the soft development SC0 in specification C0927, the medium range SC1, and finally the hard SC2.

At the rear, riders will be able to count on the standard SCX and the B0800 development SCX for the 20-lap races. The standard SC0 will instead be the toughest alternative. The tire for the Superpole and Superpole Race will be the C0004 development SCQ, already seen in action at Imola, Magny-Cours and Aragon.

At Supersport



The Supersport class title has already been awarded to Nicolò Bulega who preceded Stefano Manzi in the standings, also confirmed for 2024 on the R6 of Team Ten Kate, and Marcel Schroetter, who will remain with the official MV Agusta team. Yari Montella was confirmed by Barni while the fates of Federico Caricasulo and Raffaele De Rosa still remain to be decided. In Bulega’s place, Ducati will field Adrian Huertas, who has not yet managed to secure a podium in WorldSSP, but who has shown great potential. In Jerez the novelty of the cadet class is represented by Gabriele Giannini, who will compete as a wild card with the Kawasaki of Team Prodina.