Suara.com – Barcelona survived defeat when they visited Granada’s headquarters on matchday 9 of the 2023-2024 Spanish League. They were saved by Sergio Roberto’s dramatic goal to force the match to end 2-2.

The Granada vs Barcelona duel took place at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Monday (9/10/2023) early morning WIB. The Blaugrana were two goals behind before managing to equalize.

Barcelona started the match very badly in this match. Xavi Hernandez’s team immediately conceded when the game had only been running for a minute.

Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza managed to put the ball into Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s goal with extraordinary action.

Zaragoza produced a beautiful finish. He opened up space for himself after receiving a good pass in the box and shot the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Only 28 minutes later, Granada increased their lead over Barcelona. Zaragoza again became a scourge for the Catalan team through impressive individual actions.

Zaragoza finished his individual effort with a powerful shot from inside the penalty box. Marc-Andre ter Stegen was only able to watch the ball enter the top left corner of his goal.

Being left behind by two goals made Barcelona increase their attack intensity. Towards the end of the first half, they reduced the deficit through wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Yamal made history as the youngest player to score a goal in the Spanish League after getting his name on the scoreboard in the 45+1′ minute.

Lamine Yamal received the ball in the penalty box, then reacted quickly and without any problems fired a shot that went into the goal.