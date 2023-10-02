Sony and Polyphony Digital have announced the imminent closure of the Gran Turismo Sport servers and the consequent cessation of support for the game.

Through a post on the official blogthe two companies have made it known that servers will close on January 31, 2024. Before that date, from 1 December 2023, all additional content will be removed from the PlayStation Store and will no longer be purchasable. The closure of the servers implies theinability to access all online features of Gran Turismo Sportincluding communities, open lobbies, Sports mode, and customization options such as custom liveries.

Sony and Polyphony Digital specify that the offline portions of the game, which are actually quite small, can still be enjoyed even after the servers are closed.

