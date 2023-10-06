Check out the GP Qatar 2023 here: times and what you need to know.

Hello friends, how nice to have you here! Today the Formula 1 circus including the Baron van Nimwegen, B2 and Vlugge Jaapiyo to the country of human rights: Qatar. Even though we all find that very important, we prefer a good dose of entertainment, because man, Wout Weghorst was good for 4 minutes.

In addition to football, you can also race very well in Qatar. They have recently discovered Formula 1, but we will come back here often. Who pays decides and in Qatar they can still pay a lot.

It is very important for Qatar to participate in Formula 1. In the United Arab Emirates they are not backward either and they realize that the oil supply will not always help them. They probably have an EV10 day there too. You can build some goodwill with these types of major sporting events. In this way, these places work on a better name for the outside world. So you already have a better feeling about Qatar than 10 years ago.

Agenda GP Qatar 2023

In this article we will go through everything you need to know about this weekend. But first the agenda with the times:

October 6

3:30 PM 4:30 PM | Free Training 1 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Qualification

October 7

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM | Sprint qualifying 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM | Sprint racing

October 8

19:00 – 21:00 | Race

GP Qatar

As mentioned, the Qatar GP is a charity GP, so we have warm feelings for the Gulf state. That is something that Formula 1, together with football, is leading in and Qatar is certainly not the only one. It is a marketing tool for the country. It is a shame in itself, because it often lacks atmosphere and a nice job. These types of races are interesting to visit, because contrary to what you would expect, tickets are quite affordable. These weekends are never sold out. The Qatar GP has been held once so far, in 2021.

There were some corona issues in 2021. The race therefore served as a replacement for the Australian GP, ​​so that there were still sufficient races. So in that respect, it was super thoughtful of Qatar to help Formula 1 out. Due to the Football World Cup (FIFA 2022), there was no race in 2022, but there will be again in 2023. Initially we were supposed to drive on a completely new track, but it is apparently not ready yet. We can therefore enjoy Losail again.

The circuit: Losail international Circuit

Granted, Losail isn’t terrible, but it wasn’t primarily designed for Formula 1 cars. Losail is originally a Moto GP circuit and it is also hilarious what they do with the touring cars. It is a somewhat boring circuit for Formula 1. The track is 5.380 kilometers long and has 57 laps clockwise. There are 16 corners, almost all fast. There are various overtaking options.

Imagecredit: Formula1.com

GP Qatar 2021

It’s not the first time we drive here. That’s why we’re taking a look at what happened two years ago.

Qualifying GP Qatar 2022

It was the penultimate race of the season. The pressure was on for Lewis Hamilton, because he had to win to stay in the race. That worked out well, because both Lewis and his car seemed to be faster than ever that season.

In Q3 it still seemed to be close. Hamilton was then only slightly faster than Verstappen. In Q2 the difference was three tenths and in Q3 it was already more than half a second. The difference in time between number 1 was as big for Verstappen as P8. So Hamilton was not just a little bit faster, but extremely faster. Verstappen took P2, Bottas P3. However, Verstappen received a time penalty for accelerating under yellow. Bottas too. So Gasly went to P2 and Alonso to P3. Check out the complete report of the qualification here.

Fastest race lap GP Qatar 2023

Max Verstappen with 1:23.196 in the 57th lap. That is also the lap record (duh!).

Podium na GP Qatar 2023

This was also painfully clear in the race, because Verstappen could not possibly keep up with Hamilton. The difference in the final result – more than 25 seconds – is greater than it seems. This is because Verstappen went in for the fastest race lap, meaning Lewis Hamilton could only catch up by 6 points. Number 3 was Fernando Alonso, who finally took another podium place. Read the complete report here.

GP Qatar 2023

There are a lot of things we already know about the 2023 Qatar GP.

What is the standings at the start of the 2023 Qatar GP

The question should actually be: how does he become champion? It’s actually very simple: he has to get three points, then he is champion. So if he is 6th in the sprint race, the champagne can open! Or well, ‘champagne’. It’s Qatar so you have that sticky and sickly rosewater in Jerobaum bottles.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Qatar GP

The same as two weeks ago, so the resin possible of all compounds. C1 is hard (white), C2 is medium (yellow) and C3 is soft (red).

What strategies are possible for the 2023 Qatar GP

You would say a one-stop strategy. Last race there were four cars with a flat tire on the left front. So with a safety car situation you could take a chance. Another option is to be on yellow and then go in for white around round 23 and then switch to yellow on round 40. According to Pirelli, that is the fastest.

Last time the Ferraris drove a flawless one-stop strategy, but without success. Ocon started on red and switched to hard on lap 24. He ended up finishing fifth, so that could be the key. Verstappen drove a three-stop strategy, but only because Alonso was so far behind that he could enter for free on lap 55 for a set of red.

Qatar GP weather forecast

An advantage of driving here is that you have few surprises in terms of weather. It is always dry and warm. And by warm we mean really hot. During the first two days, the drivers must prepare for strong gusts of wind, as it can be quite windy.

Friday: minimum 32 degrees, maximum 38. Quite cloudy. No precipitation. Very strong winds, NNW of 40 km/h. Saturday: again a minimum of 32 degrees and a maximum of 38 and zero precipitation. The wind is still strong: 35 from the north. Sunday: no clouds, 38 degrees maximum. The wind is still from the north, but now a maximum of 19 km/h.

Odds Max Verstappen GP Qatar 2023

Yes, the fastest car and the fastest driver to become world champions. Knowing Verstappen he will try to win both. Perhaps he will celebrate his championship so much on Saturday that he will appear at the start with a big hangover in his helmet. But even if Max has to suffer a tactical failure in the pit stop, he can still win.

Surprise GP Qatar 2023

It’s an easy one, but keep an eye on Lando Norris. Aston Martin has lost touch a bit and Mercedes and Ferrari seem to be focusing too much on 2024. McLaren is taking big steps and Lando is making the most of them.

What do the betting shops say about the Qatar GP?

It is almost 100% certain that Verstappen will win the races this weekend. The difference with all other drivers is enormous, according to the betting offices. Pérez and Norris are the two other favorites for the podium. Behind that we find Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell and Alonso.

Where can I follow the Qatar GP?

Nowadays, watching Formula 1 is a full-time activity if you give everyone the proper attention. We will go through the options with you.

F1TV

Via F1TV you can follow not only the race, but the entire race weekend more than excellently. All races are broadcast, plus all practices and qualifying. Yes, also from the other racing classes that weekend. You can see everything for 64.99 euros per year. In principle a pittance, as more races are added every year. According to year you get 24 races for that 64.99.

ViaPlay

Look at this Oscar Piastri, braking ultra late in his orange McLaren. And you pay 15.99 for that nonsense. Due to a lack of Dutch Formula 1 drivers, they regularly call on the Oracle Coronel. 15.99. You will soon get F1TV, but not yet.

Streams

Ah, the illegal side of the internet. Or the extra-legal part. You can also follow the race left and right at the butcher, hairdresser or dentist, but there are also ‘free’ streams available on the internet. The quality is crap, but hey, you don’t pay for that.

VPN

With a VPN you can also follow the race quite easily. In some countries, such as Luxembourg and Austria, you can watch the race online via RTL Luxembourg and the ORF. Then you can log in via that country and simply watch the race in excellent quality.

Grand Prix Radio

If you have trouble keeping up with the times, you can also tune in to Grand Prix Radio, because there you can listen to Olav Mol, always fun. With a slider you can adjust the sound to the image. Handy, right?

Editorial forecast

There is a trinity of gentlemen on the Autoblog editorial team that breathe Formula 1 in and never let it go. They process all that knowledge in their minds and then share it with you:

Wouter:

Sprintrace:

Verstappen

Sainz

Norris

Main race:

WORLD CHAMPION and milfhunter Max Leclerc Sainz

CHAMPIONS! Max is the fastest during the free practice sessions, qualifies in position 1, wins the sprint race and the main race. Perez finished eleventh twice, but that depends on the car. Wouter can say ‘drommels’.

Jaap

Sprintrace

Leclerc

Hamilton

Verstappen

Main race

VERSTAPPEN

Leclerc

Sainz

In the Sprint Max easily takes the win and the title. Perez finishes ninth and takes no points. The Ferraris keep their tires intact just long enough to finish second and third. This time Leclerc is again slightly ahead of Sainz. Campeão!!1! Max Verstappen do Brasil…Or well, no. But the new Senna equals the old mega hero by winning his third world title this weekend. It is likely that it will not be the last for Max, as was unfortunately the case for the Brazo. However, the race in Qatar will be won by Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen is tapped by backmarker Sargeant and therefore loses half a minute. He comes third, because Hamilton narrowly keeps him behind him until the finish. Jaapiyo, always has bad luck too.

Michael

Sprintrace

Max Carlos Sergio

Race

Sergio (because Max is starting to get it) Max Charles

Champion in the sprint race and a breath test for the ‘real’ race on Sunday, that will probably be the case this weekend. And what a brilliant achievement that would be to just have it in the bag now with so many races to go. But don’t get ahead of yourself. Let’s get some head first. Michael, don’t shout: he’s not deaf.

At Autoblog we cover both qualifying and the race. If anything happens during the free practice, we will of course keep you informed on Autoblog!

