It was a special phenomenon. During the Dutch national anthem, people felt it necessary to chant Sergio Pérez’s nickname. It is not entirely clear to us why, as Sergio himself often brings too little. After all, he has that same brilliant car from Adrian Newey under his ass.

In any case, it ensures that the 2023 Mexican GP will not be boring. We in the Netherlands naturally think Max is a great pear, but in Mexico Checo is the favorite. In fact, Red Bull sells (much) more merchandise in Mexico than in the Netherlands. In any case, it will produce nice images again this weekend. That is clear as day.

Agenda GP Mexico 2023

Before we go through all the information about the race with you, we have the agenda for you here:

Friday October 27

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM | First free practice 11:00 PM – 0:00 AM | Second free practice

Saturday October 28

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM | Third free practice 23:00 – 0:00 | Qualification

Sunday October 29

21:00 – 23:00 | Race

GP Mexico

The Mexican Grand Prix is ​​still a relatively new concept for us, but it may be an old one for people who have been watching F1 for a long time. The first race was in 1962, but it did not yet count towards the world championship. That was the case with the 1963 edition. It was held until 1970 and was held on the Magdelena Mixhuca circuit. This is simply the precursor to the track we will encounter this weekend. In 1986, the Mexican GP returned to the circuit, renamed Autódromo Hermano Rodríguez and held there until 1992.

The race returned to the calendar in 2013. This time on a modified version of the Autódromo Hermano Rodríguez. Its architect was none other than Hermano Tilke. A Mexican driver has never won the Mexican GP. Three Britons won the GP twice: Jim Clark, Nigel Mansell and Lewis Hamilton. The most successful driver on this track is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won the GP no fewer than 4 times. That’s why we jokingly call the track the Maxico GP. Max, Max, Max, Super Max, Max, Super Super Max!

Het circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

This is not only because Max Verstappen is so good, but also because of the circumstances. As mentioned, we drive to the Autódromo Hermano Rodríguez. That is a circuit that is very high above sea level. In 2017 and 2018, Verstappen was still able to win with a less powerful Renault engine, because the engine matters less and the aerodynamic qualities even more. The air is thinner. Even though the cars have a lot of wings, the top speeds are very high.

Imagecredit: Formula1.com

The circuit is 4.304 kilometers long. There are 71 laps, all clockwise. At the start there is a very long straight stretch. Overtaking is quite possible here. There is a good chance that you can make up (or lose) a few places at the start. This is followed by two chicane-esque corner sections. The bends are almost 90 degrees. Turns 7 to 11 are fast twisters. Overtaking is less easy, but it does produce beautiful images. At turns 12 the drivers enter the stadium. Overtaking is possible, but then you have to take a lot of risk. Better concentrate on the exit in turn 17 to catch DRS.

GP Mexico 2022

With a small look back from last year, we provide the oh-so-needed context and nuance. We like nuance.

Qualifying GP Mexico 2022

It was finally exciting for once! In 2022, Red Bull was (much) faster than Mercedes, but that was not so bad in qualifying last year. In Q1 Hamilton was fastest, in Q2 it was Russell. Ultimately, Max Verstappen came out on top with a time of 1:17.775. Pérez was fourth. Check out the complete qualification report here.

Fastest lap GP Mexico 2022

George Russell set a time of 1:20.153 on lap 71 (the last lap indeed).

Result GP Mexico 2022

The race was won by Max Verstappen, of course. He won with a lead of 15 seconds over Hamilton. Good, but not extremely good. This became apparent when Mercedes could (and did) win the next race. At number 3 was Sergio Pérez. Check out Jaap’s race report here!

GP Mexico 2023

What is the standings at the start of the 2023 Mexican GP?

Sergio Pérez is very lucky. Lewis Hamilton ran again in the last race, but was later disqualified. Instead of 18 points, Lewis gained 0. Not only that, because of the disqualification, Pérez rose one position to P4. Still two extra points. Furthermore, a lot can change in the top 8 to 2. It’s pretty close there. It is also very exciting between the teams between Mercedes and Ferrari on the one hand and McLaren and Aston Martin on the other.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Mexican GP?

The softest possible compounds. C3 is hard (white), C4 is medium (yellow) and C5 is soft (red). Compared to the previous race, the compound is softer. Just like last year.

What strategies are possible for the 2023 Mexican GP?

Normally a one-stop strategy is the most sensible. Start on soft until rounds 23-29 and then switch to medium or hard. Whether that strategy will work remains to be seen. The tires are slightly softer this year than last year. Starting on medium and switching to hard after 30-34 laps will probably be the most chosen strategy. A two-stop is only useful if you have enough fresh red tires and there is a relatively early safety car. The tire wear is not as severe as on the Austin last year

Weather forecast GP Mexico

It is a lot cooler than last week, but still pleasant racing weather. The wind makes a lot less difference, as the circuit is located in a park in the city.

Friday: slightly cloudy, 25 degrees, dry, wind force 2-3 from the north Saturday: slightly cloudy, 24 degrees, bone dry, wind force 2 from the north. Sunday: slightly cloudy, 25 degrees, bone dry, wind force 2 from the north.

Max Verstappen’s chances for the 2023 Mexican GP:

Yes, it’s almost becoming boring, but the chances of him winning it are considerable. However, we also attribute big chances to Ferrari. They have a lot of mechanical grip that suits them well in the right-angled bends and the stadium section. But coming close to the Red Bull: no. Don’t forget that the combination of Hamilton’s illegal floor and Verstappen’s bad brakes made it exciting.

Verrassing GP Mexico 2023

Keep an eye on the Alpines. They have their chassis in order and two excellent drivers. The little bit that they lack with the engine now plays a lesser role. In terms of person, you have to keep an eye on Valtteri Bottas, he is always fast here. Ricciardo normally performs relatively well here, so we think he will get his first points.

What do the betting shops say about the 2023 Mexican GP?

Well, ‘the betting shops say’. Of course, it is where people invest money that determines the proportions. Verstappen is lonely at the top, with Pérez and Hamilton close behind. Norris and Russell follow at an appropriate distance.

Where can I follow the 2023 Mexican GP?

RTL 5 with Ruud ter Weijden and a lot of commercial breaks is unfortunately no longer available in 2023. So these are your options:

Streams

Free and cheesy, but that’s to be expected. Perfect if you want to see a stuttering image in a low resolution. Check some options here.

F1 TV

If you are a Formula 1 fan, just buy this. For 64.99 euros per year you can follow everything perfectly. All races that weekend.

ViaPlay

We tease Viaplay a little every now and then. When professionalizing the F1 broadcasts compared to Ziggo, they decided to take out all the humor, crunch and flavor (with the exception of Tom Coronel). Instead we got Christijan Albers who puts the emphasis on the word ‘compound’ incorrectly. The objectively intended and made enthusiastic racing commentary is surprisingly more pro-Verstappen than Olav Mol was. Also handsome.

VPN

An easy option for those who don’t enjoy streaming, but don’t want to spend all their pocket money on watching Formula 1. With a VPN you log in via Luxembourg (RTL Luxembourg) or Austria (ServusTV) to watch the race.

Grand Prix Radio

Enjoy listening to our Olav! The voice of Formula 1 still does it for his own radio station. You can adjust this to the image you already have using sliders. Very handy. So you can use Olav if you have a foreign image or ‘that other Dutch commentary’.

Prediction GP Mexico 2023

Three men. Three times a prediction for the best three drivers. If the undersigned keeps track of the scores, Jaap always wins. Still, Michael wins. They have also given their prediction for this race.

Michael

Max

Lewis

Carlos

As a Dutchman, I don’t mind that we have not received an invitation from the local Mexican tourist office to come to the GP of Mexico. The frustration over Sergio’s failure this season could well reach a negative peak this coming weekend. I don’t expect Max to be seen much outside the pit box without some big guys around him. But enough fear mongering. I no longer expect Sergio to deliver. Because he does not improve under pressure, as has been shown in the last 5-6 races. I don’t put him in my top 3. I think Max will just take him. But I also think Lewis is comfortable and will become number 2. Number 3 for Carlos. He is more positive in the car than Charles in recent races. Michael, I just think Caroline van den Plas is a nice, hygienic person.

Wouter

Checo

Max

Lewis

The “The third is the winner” is a well-known saying in Spanish culture. Perseverance is more important and you get more satisfaction if something doesn’t work out easily. You already understand that this piece is not about Max, who wins every race with two fingers up his nose. Checo has to put in significantly more effort and that will of course be rewarded in his home Grand Prix. Red Bull has to sabotage Max’s car, because Jos’ son does not listen to team orders. Wouter, received the Party of the Animals as advice on the Stemwijzer.

Jaap

Hamilton

Russell

Norris

Well, Mexico, Maxico. The Dutchman is very fast on this circuit and even won races there when the Red Bull was not yet the best car in the field. Anyone who thinks Max isn’t going to win this weekend should be wearing a white coat with strings that you can’t open. D The Honda PU will be good, the premium Newey aero is important in the thin air, Max likes the track and Max’s track…So…that will be Mel Gibson-esque learning for me to dislocate my arm, because I think Hamilton will win it ahead of Russell and Norris. It’s that time of year when crazy things happen. At times you see Red Bull’s greatest dominance slowly eroding, for whatever reason. I therefore do not believe that Red Bull will win all the remaining races. You can’t put your finger on it, but it’s just a kind of law. Shuey and Ferrari also dropped back at the end of 2004 and no one saw that coming in the late summer either. Jaap, always ends up at D66 in the voting guide

Autoblog will report on qualifying and the race. If something exciting happens during the training, we will of course keep you informed.

