The 2023 American GP is just around the corner this weekend.

Now that the world championship has been decided so early in the season, we can go for a ride for some bacon and beans. Rarely does it lead to a completely different outcome, but there are always a few interesting things happening. For example, Michael Schumacher let Rubens Barichello win every now and then.

There are also teams that are already focusing on next year and there are teams that would like to take a step further. Haas is releasing a huge update. And even though the constructors’ and drivers’ champion is already known, the battle behind it is particularly exciting and interesting.

2023 American GP agenda

Before we coordinate all the important things with you, here is the agenda for the 2023 American GP:

October 20

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM | First free training

23:00 – 0:00 | Qualification (before race)

21st of October

7:30 PM – 8:15 PM | Qualification (for sprint race)

00:00 – 01:00 | Sprint race

22 October

21:00 – 23:00 | Race

American GP

America and Formula 1 always went very well together. Or at least, the relationship has always been very ambivalent. For a long time, the Indy 500 counted towards the Formula 1 world championship. And also for the official FIA F1 championship (before 1950) there were major prizes from America in the early 1900s.

After racing at Sebring (1959) and Riverside (1960), Watkins Glen was home to the American GP. Racing took place there until 1980. From 1981 to 1988 we had to do without an American GP, ​​but in 1989 we returned to Phoenix. That was a street circuit in Arizona, not very nice. From 1992 to 1992 it was quiet again for a long time, but in 2000 the American GP returned. This time in Indianapolis. There was some riding on the bowl track and on the infield. The F1 was not yet very popular at the time. Schumacher won everything with

The absolute low point was 2005, when even Christijan Albers scored two (2!) points. After 2007 (which was won by Lewis Hamilton), F1 stopped with the United States. The American GP returned in 2012, this time at COTA in Austin.

Het circuit: Circuit of the Americas

Sure, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka and Spa are the main tracks with the most history, but COTA is the most brilliant modern track. The track has everything you could expect from a circuit. Height differences, short bends, long twists and turns: everything! There is certainly a lot to experience for the spectator.

Imagecredit: Formula1.com

Sector 1 is the start where the track goes all the way up and then you have to turn through a sharp left bend. In principle you always go too slow around this bend. The problem is that if you go too fast you will definitely end up off the track with terminal understeer. Then there are some very fast bends from 3 to 10. 11 is again a sharp bend to the left. Then comes a very long straight section. Here the chance of going wrong is by far the greatest. However, Sector 3 (turns 13 to 20) is the most fun. You can ride several lines here. So if you have been overtaken by a car that is very good on straights, you can try to drive next to it again. It always provides a visual spectacle.

A full lap is 5.5134 km, so the drivers drive 56 laps to achieve a race distance of 308 km. The lap record is held by Charles Leclerc, who drove a time of 1:36.169. Lewis Hamilton has already won here four times, Verstappen has won the last two races.

2022 American GP

What was it like last year again? We look back on 2022!

Qualifying GP America 2022

You would think that Max Verstappen would have taken pole position, but nothing could be further from the truth! No, Carlos Sainz took the starting position. The difference with numbers 2 (Leclerc) and 3 (Verstappen) was very small. Perez was fourth, with the Mercedes behind him. A big surprise was Lance Stroll at 7.

Fastest race lap American GP 2022

George Russell could make a free stop and did so. He drove a time of 1:38.788.

Podium GP Amerika 2022

For a while it looked like Lewis Hamilton was going to win his first race of 2022. Are. Pace was not wrong and he had the undercut on Max Verstappen. The Dutchwoman’s pit stop went hopelessly wrong, giving Hamilton a lead of over 7 seconds. The team ended up with a reprimand from the world champion. Verstappen eventually won the race ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc.

2023 American GP

The first tire warmers still have to be removed, but we can already guide you with all the things that are already known

What is the position at the start of the 2023 American GP?

Yes yes, Verstappen is at the top, as is Red Bull. But there is definitely still a struggle just behind that. Between Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Ferrari, things can still go either way.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 American GP?

Just like last year, these are the C2, C3 and C4 tires. So white (hard) is C2, yellow (medium) is C3 and C4 (red) is soft.

What strategies are possible for the 2023 American GP?

Given the high degree of wear (particularly on the right front), a two-stopper is recommended. Start on soft and then a stint hard plus a stint hard/medium, depending on what is available and the race flow.

Weather forecast GP America 2023?

It’s going to be a nice warm weekend. Again.

Friday: very sunny, 36 degrees, hardly any wind (6 km/h) and zero precipitation. Saturday: slightly cloudy, 35 degrees, even less wind (3 km/h) and zero precipitation. Sunday: slightly cloudy, 32 degrees, but slightly more wind (16 km/h) and again no precipitation.

Chances Max Verstappen GP America 2023?

Gain. Anything less than that sucks.

Surprise GP America 2023?

Naturally, Lando Norris will provide a surprise. But he’s been doing that for a few races now. Can you still call it a surprise? The Haas drivers will receive a major upgrade for this race and may be able to perform stunts. It won’t be the first time that a Haas is very fast. Oh, Sergio Perez! It’s going to explode.

What do the betting shops say about the 2023 American GP?

Max Verstappen is at the top! It is striking that Norris and Piastri follow at an appropriate distance, followed by Checo. The betting experts (and therefore the people who bet) do not expect much from Lance Stroll and Logan Sargeant. However, we think those two could surprise, relatively speaking. It is Logan’s home race and Stroll always does well here.

Where can I follow the 2023 American GP?

F1TV

With an F1TV subscription you can follow the race in full. The British commentary is surprisingly good with Will Buxton, Jolyon Palmer and the other guests they have. Mostly with F1 experience. Chill. Price: 64.99 euros, but you can then follow the sport for a year. And since more races are added all the time, it’s actually a bargain.

ViaPlay

ViaPlay is less cheap. Here you can now also follow the race from various camera points. The commentary must be your thing. The price of 15.99 per month is not cheap, but for that you also get a lot of series, films, documentaries and other sports that you never watch. If you don’t have any other streaming services yet, you might want to consider it.

VPN

An affordable interim solution is to watch via a VPN. Then you log in from a country where you can watch Formula 1 online for free, such as in Luxembourg (RTL Luxembourg) or Austria (Servus TV).

Grand Prix Radio

Another useful solution is to listen to Olav Mol via Grand Prix radio. He beats the races the old fashioned way. For example, you can turn off the sound with the above option and then add GP Radio over it. Then you can watch F1 as we are used to.

Streams

Streaming is still possible, although the offering varies greatly in quality. It ranges from ‘just doable’ to appalling. Here are a few streams.

Prediction Autoblog editors

Even though the autumn holidays are in full swing, the editors are solely concerned with Formula 1. They are happy to share their knowledge with you for free!

Wouter

Pérez

Verstappen

Norris

For grand prixes over sea, the question is always whether we should set the alarm or not. Fortunately, we can read that in this great article. The race is once again not going to be very exciting, except for Pérez. He’s sitting on the kicking chair. It will be the weather or the many compatriots who have flooded the US soil, but he will get it. Wouter, gives Checo false hope

Michael

Verstappen Piastri Norris

Yes, the tension is of course gone, or we should now consider every race whether Sergio can stay. It is hoped that he will score well. For the excitement and for 2024, a new challenger for Max would be nice. Ricciardo is of course also making his return and he has to stay ahead of Yuki. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will work. At the front it’s just Max and the McLarens again I think Michael, gives Daniel false hope

Jaap

Verstappen Norris Hulkenberg

The American Grand Prix. Always cosy. The Circuit of the Americas lends itself to a good game of racing. Of course Max Emilian will win again. The RB19 is simply bulletproof and in Max’s hands unbeatable on reed tendons. Lando Norris comes second and Nico Hülkenberg takes his first podium in the redrawn new Haas. An ugly stage with Pirelli cowboy hats. Jaap, give Nico false hope.

