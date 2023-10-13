Suara.com – The government will distribute Electric Cooking Equipment (AML) or rice cookers to the public for free. The distribution of rice cookers will begin this year.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Dadan Kusdiana said, in distributing rice cookers, there are three things that must be prepared. First, the availability of supplies of the rice cooker itself.

“The public is also wondering whether the time can be that short. I say there are three keys. One, the supply side must start to be ready and this has been coordinating for quite a long time, also communicating with the Ministry of Industry. Today we also have market sounding for the producer side “That’s ready, right? This has to be domestic,” he said at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Second, the government must also ensure who is entitled to get the free rice cooker.

“Looking for people, for example 500 thousand, is not an easy job, so we communicate with the regions. Whoever receives it, just read Ministerial Decree 11, it’s already there,” he said.

Third, continued Dadan, the government must also appoint the party who will send the rice cooker to the recipient.

“In my opinion, the third is because I don’t carry it out directly but I facilitate coordination. The third is who will send it because there are a lot of items,” he added.

Dadan added that these three conditions are being prepared by the government, before the Directorate General of Electricity.

“So there are three, supply, recipient and distribution. These three are what I know are being prepared by the Director General of Electricity,” he concluded.

