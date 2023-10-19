The government separates BTPs from the ISEE calculation

Government bonds will not be considered in the calculation of the Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator (Isee). This new government initiative was included within the family package to encourage Italians to purchase government bonds. Although the complete details of the proposal are still to be defined, article 39 of the budget bill, approved by the Council of Ministers on 16 October, leaves little room for interpretation: “the exclusion of government bonds from the ISEE calculation “. The way this exclusion is implemented, the possible setting of limits on the excluded investment and other technical aspects are still under discussion. Mf reports it.

This measure will require refinements to define who will benefit from it, since the ISEE is the main tool for accessing various bonuses and social assistance. For example, the latest BTP Valore, designed for small savers, it has raised over 17 billion euros, with an average contract of around 27,000 euros and a minimum investment of 1,000 euros. THEThe success of this recent issue was slightly lower than that of the inaugural issue of the new BTP family, which collected orders for 18.2 billion euros. In both cases, they proposed attractive products for investors, offering increasing returns, such as 4.1% for the first three years and 4.5% for the following two years in the issue of October, along with quarterly coupons and the absence of commissions.

The government’s intention to increase the share of public debt held by Italian savers is well known, and the latest Btp Valore is the third placement of the year aimed mainly at small savers. This strategy was launched in March with the BTP Italia, which was reserved for small investors for the first three days. This move also aims to put public debt safely in Italians’ portfolios, taking into account the change in strategy of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the consequences on emissions. According to data provided on 10 October by the Parliamentary Budget Office in a hearing on the update note of the Economic and Financial Document, gross emissions for 2024 could reach 480 billion euros, an increase of 43 billion compared to 2023.



