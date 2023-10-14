The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti

Over 450 billion of Italian public debt needs to be refinanced

A mountain of 451.902 billion euros: this is the public debt maturing between 15 October this year and 31 December 2024. As reported by HuffPost, in fact, this is the amount of money that will be refinanced. And the question everyone is asking is: at what price? The latest issues of multi-year bonds have yielded investors rates of 4.1% (for the first three years) with the BTP Valore, while on the secondary market the ten-year yield is steadily around at 5%, the highest in over 10 years. It’s enough to break out in a cold sweat.



Read also: “The most dangerous moment in decades”, the shock warning from JP Morgan

It’s true: compared to the past there are many more protection tools. But it is obvious that until the ESM is approved – and Giorgia Meloni has personally committed not to do so – we risk having blunt weapons because Europe cannot buy government bonds at the same time and allow us to exceed the deficit without asking for anything in return. Speaking of Europe, among other things, it must be remembered that with the reduction of the pandemic purchase program (the PePP), government bonds will be placed on the markets and no longer predominantly at the ECB. And that could cause rates to rise further.

Read also: Bank of Italy cuts government estimates, GDP to grow by 0.8% in 2024

The problem is marked with a red pencil on the agenda of the prime minister and Giancarlo Giorgetti. Because judgment day, that is, the one in which the rating agencies will give their report card to Italy is approaching. Fitch analysts have shone more than one spotlight on our country because the deficit has been revised upwards and because the Superbonus continues to weigh. A “tax” of almost 100 billion which will also weigh on our budget in the years to come. The further decline in GDP forecast by Bankitalia for this year (+0.7%, a further decimal less than the Nadef) and for next year (+0.8%) represents a further obstacle for our country which will have even less room for maneuver.

Read also: Lagarde splits the ECB board: “She’s doing the math wrong”

In all of this there are also electoral promises to keep. The reduction of Irpef, pensions. Not to mention the wishes such as the bridge over the Strait. Which should also be financed through Pnrr funds (but not only) and which should see the laying of the first stone within next year. In the meantime, however, the alert is growing, also because the geopolitical situation is increasingly intricate. The new bugaboo is called stagflation: rising prices and falling GDP. A spiral that would make the ECB popped up. A truly enormous risk.



Subscribe to the newsletter