Because its prequels were commercial and critical successes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 immediately became one of the most anticipated video games in recent years and generated many expectations since its official announcement. Was it up to par? Luckily, there is good news on this front.

Although the open-world video game developed by Insomniac Games will not be released until October 20, critics and content creators have already been able to sink their teeth into it and provide their opinions. So, we can now see the average rating on Metacritic. Are we facing a GOTY candidate or a failure?

Related Video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – TV Spot

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games of 2023, according to critics

To the surprise of perhaps few people, this new open world experience received very positive ratings from the specialized press. In this way, it is already on the list of the best games of 2023.

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has an average rating of 91 on Metacritic, based on a total of 119 reviews. Of course, that score is likely to increase or decrease as more media outlets share their reviews and provide their rating. But for now, it is already the third best PlayStation 5 exclusive.

In case you missed it: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: they confirm that popular comic book villain will be in the game

There are reviews that give this title based on the comic book characters a perfect score of 100 for the emotional story, memorable characters, and refined mechanics. The lowest score is 80, which means that the vast majority of reviews are positive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 rating on Metacritic

What are the best games of 2023?

Without a doubt, this year looks to be one of the best in the recent history of the video game industry. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 joins the list of big releases, but is it a GOTY candidate?

Choosing the best game of the year is shaping up to be a titanic task. Although Insomniac Games’ game received near-universal praise, on Metacritic it fell behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (96), Baldur’s Gate 3 (96), Metroid Prime Remastered (94), Resident Evil 4 Remake (93 ), Cocoon (92) and Street Fighter 6 (92).

Of course, the new video game starring Miles Morales and Peter Parker surpassed high-profile releases such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Dead Space Remake, Mortal Kombat 1 and Starfield.

The competition for GOTY 2023 will be very close

But tell us, are you excited about this new release? Do you think he will be able to compete for GOTY 2023? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available for PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

Related video: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente