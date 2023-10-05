Here we get confirmation of a new title para Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Gothic II Complete Classic.

Gothic II Complete Classic

According to what was shared, the title will be available next November 29, 2023 in the console’s eShop for $29.99 ($23.99 if we reserve it in the eShop). We leave you with its premise and its trailer:

Continue the story of the nameless hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved upon its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings the excitement of Gothic II and the Night of the Raven add-on to your fingertips for the first time on a console.

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

