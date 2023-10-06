THQ Nordic announced the release of Gothic II Complete Classic on Nintendo Switch. After bringing the first title of the Piranha Bytes series to the console of the Kyoto company, the publisher is preparing to publish the sequel as well.

This is a conversion that includes both the base video game and l’espansione Night of the Raven, already implemented within the experience. This means that the difficulty will be higher on average, as veterans of the series will well know. The developers then remapped the controls so that the game can be enjoyed with the JoyCons, without forgetting to give the interface a facelift.

Gothic II Complete Classic sarà available on Nintendo Switch from November 29th at the price of €29.99.