Gothic II Complete Classicthe sequel to the action-RPG of THQ Nordic, will also be available in November with the Nintendo Switch version. Gothic II Complete Classic will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 29, 2023 and will include the magnificent expansion Night of the Ravenadding the vast Jharkendar regionalong with a wide range of new weapons, enemies, abilities and missions, andraising the overall experience to levels even greater. The game will be available at a recommended price of €29.99. The title is now available for pre-order. Find the announcement trailer below.

Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improves on its predecessor in every way. Try it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the Night of the Raven add-on content for the first time on console. The nameless herodefying all odds, broke the magical barrier that imprisoned the inmates from the Valley of Minesguaranteeing their freedom. However, this act of liberation shattered the entire region in chaos and disorder. Food has become scarce, criminals roam the streets, and once-thriving mineral production has come to a halt. In response, King Rhobar II sent his valiant paladins to restore order, ready to resort to force if necessary. Once again, players take on the role of the nameless hero, tasked with an even greater mission and facing challenges of epic proportions. The ferocious Orcs are only part of the problem.

