Months later Robin reconstructs his state of mind at the time of the decision: remain at Inter or accept Union’s proposal?

Robin Gosens makes very clever use of some social tools. For example Linkedin, where the German player loves to share sporting reflections but not only and interact with the fans and enthusiasts who write to him. The former Nerazzurri winger had promised some more details on his sudden summer transfer to Union Berlin. And so it was. Days ago Robin spoke again about the move to the Bundesliga and the thoughts that ran through his mind in July, while he was still wearing the Nerazzurri shirt.

“As a footballer you always ask yourself a very specific question: what is best for your career? But I also ask myself another question. What is best for my family? Let’s quickly rewind the tape to July: during the preparation Two things became very clear to me: the chances of playing as a champion for Inter were relatively low. But my wife was pregnant and therefore any move to a new city would have come at an unfortunate time. In short, staying would have been a choice sports unsatisfactory, but a better choice for my family. So I decline Oliver Ruhnert’s proposal, explaining the situation to him. Three weeks later two things happened at the same time. The club let me understand that it would have been better if I had looked for another club because I probably wouldn’t have played in Milan. And then Oliver Ruhnert called me and told me that they had raised the offer and that this would be my last chance to move to Union. Here then is the beginning of a new story. Within 24 hours I was a Union Berlin player”, said Robin Gosens in a post dusting off the sensations that accompanied him in the summer.