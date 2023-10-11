The innovative coach created a football that was a mix between the Italian catenaccio and the Dutch or Brazilian style when he had the ball. Thus I brought the Poles to the podium at the ’74 World Cup and to the Olympic silver in Montreal ’76

Kazimierz Gorski was a wise man who knew how to chase dreams using a scientist’s method. His art consisted in keeping imagination and reason together, which is like making black and white get along. He tried and succeeded, this was the greatest success, and he did it without accepting the comfortable path of compromise.