Google has more and more to say in the mobile phone sector, and not only because it is the company that develops, improves and updates Android, which is the most popular operating system on the planet, but because its own mobile phones are gradually gaining terrain to other manufacturers.

They are the Pixel and they have a cheap version, or at least it can be considered cheap for what they offer, since now that they are on sale they have dropped to 468 euros, still far in terms of price from the entry-level ones, but the fact is that Its characteristics have nothing to do with a low-cost mobile.

For example, They have an OLED screen that almost no mobile phone below its price hasand not only that but it boasts Google’s own processor, the Tensor G2, which wants to overshadow none other than the Apple Bionic.

Few phones get an Android experience as complete as the Pixel, but the Pixel 7a also comes with a reasonable price and a high photographic level, it is very difficult not to recommend it.

It undoubtedly has more than enough reasons to have made it into Amazon’s top sales, and it has also done so in white and blue, since both are sweeping sales on Prime Day.

The discount is quite modest and does not even reach 50 euros, but the Pixel has a fairly large pent-up demand, from users who want the fluid Android experience that they offer but are not willing to pay the original price, so they wait for there to be a reduction, even if it is small, like now.

The operating system is its main strong point. It is true that it uses Android, no more and no less, but it is the version developed by Google without any additives, without pre-installed applications from manufacturers, or games or processes that hinder the performance of the phone.

This is noticeable not only in the smoothness of Android’s operation on the Pixel but also the battery consumptionwhich is much lower in normal day-to-day use, and speaks as well about Google as it does badly about other manufacturers.

Not only that, but Google commits to updating its devices for seven years, which is said to be early but is a much longer figure than any other brand can promise, practically twice as long as what is common on Android now. same.

Beyond the performance of the Pixel 7a, which is unquestionably good as we saw in its analysis, it comes with some additions, such as free storage in Google Photos or the integrated Google VPN.

