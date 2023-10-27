Among operators in Spain, the truth is that they are getting closer to reaching these speeds, but there are still a few steps ahead. For example, Digi and Orange already offer up to 10 Gbps using XGS-PON technology, however, GFiber will use 25G-PON to market its fiber rate with 20 Gbps symmetrical together with a WiFi 7 router.

It must be taken into account that the majority of clients who have fiber enjoy this fixed broadband connection through GPON technology, which is capable of providing up to 2.5 Gbps download and 1.25 Gbps upload. However, it is still a long way off to use the 25G-PON option, which achieves speeds much higher than the current ones.

Powered by Nokia fiber technology

Google has been testing fiber with up to 20 Gbps for months. And the truth is that, the first information indicated that this Internet service would be commercialized by 2024. However, now we know that it will arrive at the end of this year in the network that they already have deployed in the same county of Utah in the United States. And all through his experimental project GFiber Labs.

But, to get to this point, we must take into account where this technology came from. At first, GPON and XGS-PON technologies were developed to achieve the 50G-PON option. However, Nokia for its part began to develop 25G-PON, a technology that can allow obtaining a real symmetrical speed of up to 25Gbps.

Telefónica has already tested this technology

One of the points in its favor, and why many operators opt for this technology, is that the Finnish company already sells cards with optics completely prepared for this technology. Therefore, if an operator wants adopt this alternative for your fiber networkthe truth is that you only have to install a software update.

Hence, companies like AT&TAlso try this technology 25G-PON de Nokia. However, it is not the only operator, and all because Nokia is looking for companies to join forces and test this ultra-fast fixed broadband technology.

Telefónicafor its part, also tested this same technology through a pilot test with which was able to get up to 20 Gbps real. Although, it is clear that there is still a long way to go before we can begin to see rates with these speeds, when there are few operators that offer 10 Gbps in Spain.

In any case, GFiber’s 20 Gbps will be a reality before the end of the year. And he will do it hand in hand with his router con WiFi 7, although with a pre-certificate, since until 2024, this WiFi standard will not be fully certified by the WiFi Alliance. Therefore, we will not have to wait until next year to see this Google fiber optic rate implemented. Although, it is true that it will expand to other regions of the country as the months go by.