Google’s proposal to optimize intersections and thus reduce traffic in large cities, and that would be good news for the environment.

Traffic jams are quite frustrating, but they are also very harmful to the environment, since stopping and starting vehicles in these types of circumstances consumes more fuel and therefore emits more carbon dioxide.

And a new initiative from Google Research wants to use artificial intelligence to optimize traffic lights and reduce all these polluting emissions.

The initiative is called Green Light by Google Research, and for this it will not only be based on artificial intelligencebut also in Google Maps to generate trends to model traffic patterns and make recommendations to improve existing traffic light plans.

Basically, this technology would be able to coordinate several intersections to improve traffic flow and further reduce emissions in traffic jams in large cities.

As Google comments on the official blog, they claim that this initiative could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% and it would also allow owners to save fuel.

Google has been exploring the use of artificial intelligence and Google Maps to model intersections and traffic flow. They have built an AI-based model of each intersection, including its structure, traffic patterns, traffic light scheduling, and how traffic and traffic light schedules interact.

Then they built a model of interaction between traffic lights, being able to develop optimizations based on IA and providing recommendations to city engineers, through this Green Light interface.

So Green Light can end up analyzing thousands of intersections simultaneously improving flow through multiple intersections in the city.

The good thing is that these AI-based recommendations work with existing infrastructure and traffic systems, allowing those responsible to monitor the impact and even see the results in just weeks.

At the moment this technology is already being tested in many cities, and in particular it has been quite successful in Seattle and Hamburg.