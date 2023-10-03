Google has presented its renewed line of laptops: Chromebook Plus. Computers with more power to satisfy the most demanding users, software renewal and AI options from 449 euros

Google has announced the new generation of its computers: los Chromebook Plus. A line of devices that come with power, renewed software and a more modern line as their main features.

This is the most important novelty in the Chrome OS ecosystem in 12 years, since the first certified computer in 2011, as the company describes, and the truth is that a lot of effort is evident.

The American company has been working together for more than 2 years with brands that manufacture computers, as well as with processor manufacturers, so that its architecture fits the operating system like a glove.

These new Chromebook Plus come with artificial intelligence functions, the Titan M2 security chip developed by Google and a lot of power starting October 9 for a price that starts at 449 euros for the most basic models.

It’s time to see them in detail.

Double the power, double the memory, double everything.

The first and most important thing is that the Chromebook Plus line is no longer a basic computer designed for education or basic office work, but is also designed for demanding users.

Now they have Intel Core and AMD Ryzen chips, as well as double the memory, with 8GB of RAM or mores. Storage is also doubled and goes up to at least 128GB. Otherwise, they have 10 hours of guaranteed battery life while playing videos.

Also worth noting is a camera that goes up to 1080p for better video calls.

Polished software with AI as the protagonist and 10 years of support

The software also levels up with the introduction of Material You, present on Android phones since Android 13, and is adapted to easily connect to Android phones.

One of the most interesting points is that will have functions aimed at artificial intelligence such as automatic transcription of video calls in Meet or a generative AI assistant that helps users write, in a way similar to Microsoft’s Copilot.

And be careful: Google guarantees up to 10 years of support.

Regarding the use of the equipment for video games, the Chromebook Plus are optimized for the use of streaming platforms, as the company already announced for some Chromebooks at the end of last year.

These are the first Chromebook Plus that will hit the market

As for computers, Acer, Asus, Lenovo and HP have already announced their first Google-certified laptops, They range from 14 to 16 inches and there are a lot of different models.

These are the 8 Chromebook Plus models that will arrive starting October 9:

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 de 15.6 ingles, con Intel Core i3. Acer Chromebook Plus 514 de 14 ingles, con AMD Ryzen 3. Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 de 14 ingles, con Intel Core i3. Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip 14 inches, with AMD Ryzen 3. HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 inches, with Intel Core i3. HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c de 14 ingles, con Intel Core i3. Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus de 15 inches, con Intel Core i3. Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus de 14 inches, con Intel Core i3.

As I have already told you, they will come out at a price that starts at 449 euros for the most basic models.

At the moment nothing is known about future models, but it is logical to think that more companies or more models of the 4 brands that have partnered with Google will launch new equipment in the future.