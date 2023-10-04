Google takes a step forward with its smart watch. Along with the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel Watch 2 has been presented. And this year it is full of new features, from the commitment to a processor at its height to the inclusion of new sensors, including the arrival of WearOS 4.0, the latest version of its operating system for wearables.

And there is more, because this year Google has finally decided to launch its watch in Spain, so it can also be purchased here. These are the features of the Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel Watch 2 technical sheet

Google pixel watch 2

dimensions and weight

41 x 12,3 mm

31g (without strap)

screen

AMOLED 1,2″ Corning Glass 5

320 ppp

Up to 1000 nits of brightness

Always-on Display

processor

Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 (5100)

memory

2 GB SDRAM

storage

32 GB eMMC

sensors

Compass, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope

Skin electrical conductance sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Temperature sensor

blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose Electrical Sensor (ECG)

Ambient lighting sensor

connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11n

4G / LTE (opcional)

Battery

306 mAh

audio

Integrated microphone

Integrated speaker

waterproof

5 ATM (IP68)

operating system

WearOS 4.0

Compatible con Android 9.0 o superior

others

Fibit Integration

NFC

GPS

precio

399 euros

A watch worthy of the ‘Pixel’ range

The design of the Pixel Watch 2 follows the same lines as the first generation. We have a body with a AMOLED circular screen 1.2 inches with a maximum brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The body is made of recycled aluminum, protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 and has an action button along with a circular crown that rotates to navigate the interface.

Google explains that the straps are interchangeable and that it will be compatible with different types of band, very much in the style of the Apple Watch. The back is where the sensors are included.

But without a doubt one of the great novelties is the choice of a more powerful processor. The Pixel Watches were characterized by their software features, but the chipset chosen for the first generation was somewhat outdated. This is not the case now, where Google opts for the Snapdragon W5+ Gen1, a processor that shines in power management and offers considerably higher performance.

At the level of autonomy, the Pixel Watch 2 promises 24 hours with the ‘Always-On Display’ active. Compared to the previous model, its battery has been slightly expanded to 306 mAh.

It has magnetic charging with USB-C and the total charging time is about 80 minutes for 100% or 30 minutes for 50%.

Among the sensors included, in addition to a renewed cardiac measurement sensor, we have new sensors such as temperature and a skin electrical conductance sensor. This is a technology that we already had in Fitbit devices. A cEDA sensor that detects signs of stress in the body.

The software is another of the strong points of the Pixel Watch 2. The Google watch arrives with WearOS 4.0 and multiple synchronization options with other devices and detection.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers ‘Fast Pair’, remote control of the mobile camera, fall detection and compatibility with Google Home. Additionally, it offers 6 free months of Fitbit Premium and one free month of Youtube Music Premium.

Pixel Watch 2 versions and price

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 will also be available in Spain starting October 12, where it can be purchased at an official price of 399 euros. Unlike previous years, Google has finally chosen to include our country among the markets where its smart watch is available.

There are multiple straps available, both green, porcelain or light blue, as well as metallic colors. The Pixel Watch 2 can now be reserved and will be sold in the Google Store and Amazon, as well as in Orange, El Corte Inglés and Mediamarkt.

