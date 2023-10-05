Google has presented the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the Spanish market with improvements in performance, new cameras with a lot of AI. It will arrive on October 12 from 799 euros.

Google is no longer new in the mobile market and with the arrival of the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, they cannot be considered new or small. They are a mature brand that has just shown their new phones that want to counterattack the iPhone 15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23.

We cannot say that Google surprised us because everything was practically leaked and everything has been confirmed, Google Pixel 8 is the new high-end mobile phone that wants to win over everyone with three elements: performance with its Tensor G3 chip, improved cameras with a 50 megapixel sensor and longevity with up to 7 years of security updates.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Features

Google Pixel 8Pantalla

6.2 inches

OLED FHD

120 Hz

2000 nits

Processor

Tensor G3

GPU

Immortal-G715s

RAM memory

8 GB LPDDR5X

Storage

128 GB / 256 GB

main chambers

Gran angular: 50 Mpx ƒ/1.68

Ultra gran angular 12 Mpx

Frontal camera

10,5 Mpx

Battery

4,575 mAh

27W

18W Qi wireless charging

Operating system

Android 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS

Dimensions and weight

150,5 x 70,8 x 8,9 mm

187 grams

Extras

Fingerprint reader under the screen

USB-C 3.2

Precio

799€

Google Pixel 8 ProPantalla

6.7 inches

YOU ARE LTPO

120 Hz

2.400 nits

1344 x 2992 pixels

Processor

Tensor G3

GPU

Immortal-G715s

RAM memory

12GB LPDDR5X

Storage

128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB

main chambers

Gran angular: 50 Mpx ƒ/1.68

Ultra gran angular: 48 Mpx

Telephoto: 48 Mpx, 5x

Frontal camera

10,5 Mpx

Battery

5.050 mAh

30W

Qi wireless charging

Operating system

Android 14

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS

Dimensions and weight

162,6 x 76,5 x 8,8 mm

213 grams

Extras

Fingerprint reader under the screen

USB-C 3.2

Precio

1.099€

A new generation of Pixel with Tensor G3 chip

Google repeats design with the new ones Pixel 8 y Pixel 8 Pro with the metal camera module and curved edges. It also repeats details such as the screens, with a 6.2-inch screen on the Pixel 8 model and a larger size LTPO OLED type 6.7 inches on the Pixel 8 Pro with a 120 Hz dynamic refresh.

Where we have important changes is inside, starting with a new SoC collaboration from Google and Qualcomm, the Tensor G3 processor that although it is not a very latest generation chip, it has improvements to the generative AI processor and manufactured in 4nm lithography.

Google is betting almost everything on AI and in its Pixels it is not something new. They already used some of the best algorithms to improve photographs in the processor and with Tensor G3 it is expected not only better results, but also faster processing.

Better cameras, but also better AI for photos and videos

Google Pixel 8 Pro in blue.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cameras improve with new sensors. Now Pixel 8, the cheapest model, has a 50 megapixel ƒ/1.68 main camera capable of capturing 21% more light, perfect for night photography. In addition, it has a 48 megapixel ultra wide angle with a 125º lens.

The Pixel 8 Pro camera has the same wide angle and ultra wide angle, but also incorporates a 48 megapixel ultra telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. Safe bet to compete against the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Pixel camera software details are renewed with a function like Best Take, which allows you to take several photos and combines them into one so that everything and everyone turns out well. They have also improved one of its best features, the magic editor, which now not only allows you to delete elements or people, but also move them or even change the time of day.

Magic Eraser also reaches the audio of videos by eliminating sounds, a new AI enhancement mode to record video at night or an algorithm that adjusts skin tones to the real color.

Google promises up to 7 years of security updates on the Pixel 8. This is the most long-term bet by a mobile manufacturer so far, when the maximum we had seen was about 4 years.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pricing and availability

The prices of the Pixel 8 are typical of a high-end mobile, but tighter than we might think, especially compared to the prices of Samsung and Apple.

Google Pixel 8 128 GB from 799 euros Google Pixel 8 Pro 129 GB from 1.099 euros

Google puts the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on sale in Spain on October 12 and can be reserved from October 4. They will be available in Light Blue, Obsidian and Porcelain for the Pixel 8 Pro and Lichen Green, Obsidian and Pink for the Pixel 8.

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch arrives in Spain

Among Google’s new features we also have a new smart watch, the Google Pixel Watch 2 that Google itself had already leaked.

The design is very similar to the previous model with a round 100% recycled aluminum case, AMOLED screen with 1.2-inch curved glass and a digital crown. There are new metal and silicone sports straps, and those from the previous generation are compatible.

Performance has improved with a new Qualcomm chip, especially in terms of autonomy promising a full day of use with always-on screen. Plus, it has fast charging. In just 30 minutes you have half the battery charged.

An important detail is that the new Pixel Watch 2 comes with Ultra Wide Band which allows it to be located in distance and direction.

Pixel Watch 2 has Wear OS 4, which in this watch includes 6 new watch faces and new integrations with services such as Gmail since you can interact with emails from your wrist, also with Google Calendar where you can respond to calls.

The Google watch includes 3 new sensors to measure heart rate, new electrodes to measure blood pressure and stress measurements, and a skin temperature sensor that is widely used to measure temperature changes and predict the menstrual cycle.

Pixel Watch 2 has full integration with Fitbit and a free 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium.

It will go on sale together with the Pixel 8 next October 12 for 399 euros in black, green and gold colors.