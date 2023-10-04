The new Google Pixel 8 is here. Google’s flagship along with the Pixel 8 Pro. The mobile that promises bring together hardware and artificial intelligence at the highest level within the sector of mobile telephony. These are the characteristics of the latest Pixel, which this year debuts a new Tensor G3 processor, renews its camera sensor and adds all kinds of software tools and functions.

Google Pixel 8 technical sheet

Google Pixel 8

screen

Actua OLED Display 6.2″

2400 x 1080 px

LPTO 120 Hz

Gorilla Glass 2

processor

Google Tensor G3

Titan M2 security chip

ram

8 GB LPDDR5X

storage

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

operating system

Android 14

7 years of Android updates

rear cameras

Main: 50 Mpixel f/1.68

Ultra wide angle: 12 Mpixel f/2.2

Night Sight in photo and video

frontal camera

10.5 Mpixels

battery

4.575 mAh

Fast charging at 27W

18W wireless fast charging

connectivity

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

5G

NFC

USB-C

dimensions and weight

150,5 x 70,8 x 8,9 mm

187 g

others

Under-screen fingerprint reader

facial recognition

IP68 certification

Temperature sensor

precio

From 799 euros

Tensor G3 and the new functions with AI

The design of the Pixel 8 is quite recognizable, mainly because of that rear camera module that protrudes considerably and lenses in a deep black tone that contrasts with the aluminum of the device. The Pixel 8 comes protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and weighs about 187 grams.

The panel chosen is an Actua OLED, which Google describes as more accurate when it comes to colors. We have a size of 6.2 inches with FullHD+ resolution, Up to 42% brighter than the Pixel 7 panel.

Inside we find the new Tensor G3 processor. It is an in-house processor with four cores at 1.7 GHz, four at 2.37 GHz and a main core at 2.91 GHz. Along with this, 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage are added of the 128GB.

For the battery we have 4,575 mAh with a 27W fast charge and a 18W wireless charging. As with the Pixel Watch 2, a temperature sensor compatible with the Fitbit app is also included.

At a photographic level, the Pixel 8 adds a new 50 megapixel sensor along with an f/1.68 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor that also functions as a macro.

But the news, as usual in the Pixels, comes with the software functions. The Pixel 8 incorporates a ‘Best Take’ function that allows you to modify the faces of the people who appear using AI in predefined ways. An improved photo editor is also added, allowing you to change specific elements such as the position of the subject or the sky.

For the video we have to improve by AI for the quality of the video such as exposure or color. Additionally, this year ‘Night sight’ arrives on video, greatly expanding the quality in night scenes. Other additions are ‘Audio Magic Eraser’, which eliminates background sounds to focus on the main one.

Google will offer the Pixel 8 with Android 14 and explains what it promises up to 7 years of Android updates. Not security, but system. An extension that ensures the useful life of the device.

Pixel 8 versions and price

The new Google Pixel 8 will be available in Spain from 799 euros starting October 12. It can be purchased in lichen green, obsidian and pink colors. The version with 256 GB has an official price of 859 euros.

